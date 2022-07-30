Free Fire Max Rumble in the Jungle: Winning teams, prize pool distribution and more

Indian esports organization Orangutan Gaming, in association with streaming platform Rooter, organized a Free Fire Max event called "Rumble in the Jungle." The two-week long event was conducted from July 12-24, with matches being played six days a week (excluding Monday).

A total of 18 teams were divided into three groups of six, as they competed four days a week for a spot in the weekly finals. The 12 sides that qualified for the weekly prizepool toiled in a further 12-match contest, which was spread across two days.

Free Fire Max Rumble in the Jungle Overview

Week 1 - July 12 to 17

Orangutan Elite, without any booyah, managed to top the first week with 168 points. Displaying immense aggression, they had more kill points compared to placement points. Meanwhile, The Mafia's hot form granted them second place with a whopping four booyahs. They were followed by Nigma Galaxy in third.

Revenant, who was in first place during the Week 1 League Stage, faltered in the finals as they ended up seventh. Mafia bagged the MVP award and 50,000 INR in the first week.

Week 2 - July 19 to 24

The second week was claimed by GodLike with the help of two booyahs and 174 points. Prior to this achievement, the team was in sixth place in the Week 1 Finals. Maintaining their consistency, Orangutan Elite secured second place, but their lack of booyah cost them the top spot. Meanwhile, The Mafia's also played well to grab third place with 133 points, with their star talisman Mafia earning the MVP award.

Posting an astonishing total of 105 kills, he was well ahead of everyone else. Meanwhile, Delete (Mafia) and Bhagwan (OG) finished second and third on the MVP list.

Total Prizepool of the tournament

The event boasts a total prize pool of 12.5 Lakhs INR, which is the most lucrative since Free Fire got banned in February. The first week consists of a 3.5 Lakhs INR prizepool while the second featured 9 Lakhs INR.

Finishing as champions in the first week, Orangutan Elite was awarded a 1.75 lakh INR prize pool, while second-week toppers GodLike took home 4 Lakhs INR. Orangutan were also awarded 2 Lakhs INR in the second week.

Finishing well in both weeks, The Mafia's also received 1.5 lakhs INR. Coupled with that, their star player Mafia was rewarded with 1.5 lakhs INR in prize money for his MVP performance.

The tournament is a lucrative opportunity for the Free Fire community to entertain fans. Suffice to say, such events help them stay afloat.

