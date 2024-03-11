Free Fire Mobile Masters 2024 Brazil: All qualified teams, prize pool distribution, dates, and more

The SPS Free Fire Mobile Masters 2024 is all set to be contested on April 13 and 14 in São Paulo. A total of 12 teams have been selected for this mega contest, which will feature $200,000 in prize money. The winner will get a cash reward of $60,000. The two teams from this event will be given direct slots in the Esports World Cup, scheduled in Saudi Arabia.

The Mobile Masters will comprise six teams from the SPS SEA Season 3 and the SPS LATAM Season 4. On Day 1, these 12 participants will play four matches. They will fight in eight matches on the second and final day of the tournament. Based on their ranking in the overall points table, each club will be given a share of the total prize money.

Participating teams in the Snapdragon Free Fire Mobile Masters 2024

These are the 12 clubs that have achieved their spot in the Mobile Masters:

Minets.gg (Brazil) LOUD (Brazil) Magic Squad (Brazil) Team Solid (Brazil) Alfa 34 (Brazil) INTZ (Brazil) Buriram United (Thailand) JV Esports (Thailand) CGGG (Thailand) RRQ Kazu (Indonesia) Indostarts (Indonesia) Reverse Red (Thailand)

Prize Pool distribution

Here is the prize pool distribution for the upcoming Free Fire Mobile Masters:

1st Place - $60K

2nd Place - $30K

3rd Place - $22K

4th Place - $17K

5th Place - $14K

6th Place - $12K

7th Place - $10K

8th Place - $9K

9th Place - $8K

10th Place - $7K

11th Place - $6K

12th Place - $5K

Brazil’s Miners.gg was the champions of the SPS Season 4 LATAM. The experience Free Fire squad had an excellent run there. LOUD ranked second in that contest and will be a top contender for the Mobile Masters title.

Magic Squad, the reigning world champion, was third in their regional SPS event. Their target will be to deliver the same performance as in the FFWS 2023. Team Solid, Alfa 34, and INTZ were in the fourth, fifth, and sixth in the SPS LATAM S4.

Thailand’s Buriram United emerged victorious in their regional SPS SEA Season 3. The lineup that previously played for Evos Esports had a fabulous run there. The Free Fire squad has conquered many majors, including two FFWS titles.

JV Esports and CGGG ranked second and third in the SPS SEA. RRQ Kazu from Indonesia finished fourth. Indostars and Reverse Red earned their spot here after securing fifth and sixth place in the competition.

