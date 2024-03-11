Snapdragon Free Fire Pro Series 2024 SEA: Winners, overall standings, and more

Buriram United claimed the Snapdragon Free Fire Pro Series SEA trophy after displaying their dominance in the Finals. Continuing their winning streak, the Indonesian squad has started the year on a strong note. The firm scored 253 points with the help of five Booyahs and 142 kills. Their star athlete Wassana was the second best individual performer with 45 eliminations.

Out of the total prize pool of $60,000, Free Fire team Buriram United earned the first prize of $15,750. The top six teams from the Pro Series have also grabbed their spots in the Free Fire Mobile Masters, which is scheduled in April in Brazil.

JV Esports from Thailand had a spectacular performance and registered second place with 233 points. The lineup preferred to play aggressively and picked up 149 kills, the most by any team in the Finals. They also secured a cash prize of around $8,000.

Overall standings of Snapdragon Free Fire Pro Series SEA Finals

Here is the total points table of the Pro Series SEA Finals:

Buriram United - 253 points JV Esports - 233 points CGGG - 201 points RRQ Kazu - 196 points Indostars - 184 points Reverse Red - 179 points Thorrrad - 178 points P Esports - 164 points ONIC Olympus - 160 points Attacks All Attack - 146 points Team Flash - 106 points Todak - 93 points

CGGG captured the third rank with 201 points and two Booyashs. Peter from the team took 40 kills in the Finals. The renowned unit had an impressive run in the Pro Series and will also hope to do well in the Mobile Masters.

RRQ Kazu from Indonesia managed fourth rank with 196 points. Their counterpart, Indostars, came behind in fifth position with 184 points. Reverse Red from Thailand got the sixth spot and somehow secured a spot in the upcoming Mobile Masters 2024.

Thorrad came seventh in the Pro Series and missed out on a berth at the Masters by two points. Popular Indonesian club ONIC Olympus faltered in the contest and ended in ninth place with 160 points.

Attack All Around from Thailand, an experienced Free Fire squad, also faltered poorly and ranked 10th with 146 points. Team Flash from Vietnam collected 106 points and was 11th in the overall chart. Malaysia’s Todak came in 12th with only 93 points and was the only team who didn’t even cross the 100 point mark in the Finals.

