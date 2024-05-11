Free Fire Moco Store event reportedly leaked: Rewards, servers, and more

An upcoming Free Fire Moco Store event has been reportedly leaked by @sawgaming_2.0, with the popular data miner posting about the same on his Instagram handle. According to the leaks, the new event is set to feature two exclusive arrival animations that the players can acquire by spending diamonds. Thus, interested users should save up the in-game currency to spend on this event.

The leaks also specify that the Free Fire Moco Store event will be added on May 14, 2024, and users won’t have to wait much until it arrives in the game. The section below mentions all other details about the leaked event.

Free Fire Moco Store event leaked

The dataminer @sawgaming_2.0 uploaded a post about the Free Fire Moco Store event on his Instagram handle on May 11, 2024. The leaked banner indicates that two arrival animations will be offered to the players, Dragon Rider and Cyclone Skater.

The leaks further specify that this Free Fire event will be accessible for the users on the India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers. Accordingly, those who have accounts on the particular servers will have the opportunity to get the Dragon Rider and Cyclone Skater arrival animations.

However, with Garena not officially revealing the event, the leaks must be taken with a pinch of salt. Although the data miner has achieved a fair amount of credibility for providing accurate leaks regarding previous events of the game, the developers could make some last-minute changes.

New Faded Wheel event in the game

The Faded Wheel event is currently active inside the game (Image via Garena)

Besides the upcoming leaked event, there is a new Faded Wheel active inside the battle royale title. The primary reward offered is the Emperor's Treasure Machine emote, and users can spin the wheel to get an opportunity to acquire it.

The list of the rewards offered through the Faded Wheel is as follows:

Emperor's Treasure Machine emote

2x Magic Cube Fragment

2x Warrior’s Spirit Weapon Loot Crate

Bat – Ducky Umbrella

3x Supply Crate

Loot Box – Golden Seat

3x Armor Crate

2x Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Ducky Sandals

3x Pet Food

To begin with, individuals must remove two of the unwanted items from the prize pool and then spend diamonds in Free Fire. This event will be operating until May 23, 2024, and gamers have ample amount of time to get the available rewards.

