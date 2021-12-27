Free Fire New Age event brings legendary Frozen Torch Skyboard skin for free

The Free Fire New Age event has brought in numerous exciting tasks, most of which require gamers to accomplish some straightforward missions to receive the rewards. Although there have been multiple login events as part of the new campaign, the developers have teased a new one.

Gamers will be able to earn the legendary Frozen Torch Skyboard in the coming days, which is one of the rewards in the login event that will soon become accessible. Since these events do not require much effort, gamers should make all efforts to complete the missions.

Obtaining Frozen Torch Skyboard in Free Fire

The new legendary Frozen Torch Skyboard is part of Countdown to New Age in Free Fire that will go live on 29 December 2021 and will be available until 4 January 2022. Players will have to log in daily to avoid missing out on rewards.

The rewards for the new event, along with the accompanying requirements, are as follows:

The rewards which will be available as part of the login events (Image via Free Fire)

Log in for one day to obtain a 2x Gold Royale Voucher

Log in for two days to obtain 5x New Age Coin

Log in for three days to obtain Craftland Room Card (1 Match)

Log in for four days to obtain Frozen Torch Skyboard

Log in for five days to obtain a 3x Resupply Map

Log in for six days to obtain the 300x Universal Fragment

Log in for seven days to obtain a 2x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 January) and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 January)

Users will need to follow these steps after the commencement of the event to collect the rewards:

Users will be able to open the events by pressing on the calendar button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, they need to log in to their Free Fire account and access the event interface.

Select Countdown to New Age event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, gamers need to select the Countdown to New Age option under the New Age tab.

Step 3: Players can press the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to attain a particular item. They will be able to attain one item daily.

Users will be able to attain the Frozen Torch Skyboard skin after signing in for four days. It can later be equipped from the collection section.

