Free Fire news: Weekend Booyah challenge gives free skin, incubator voucher

The events based on Booyah Day have arrived in Free Fire, and the long wait has finally come to an end. Individuals can now get their hands on a range of rewards, such as themed skins and other items.

Readers can find the entire list of events in the calendar below:

One of the upcoming events in the game is Weekend Booyah, and it will be starting on the peak day, i.e. 20 November. It will be available for two days, meaning that users will have 48 hours to complete the objectives and get the rewards.

Weekend Booyah in Free Fire: How to get free pan skin and more

There has been a lot of talk regarding the Weekend Booyah event among the Free Fire community. As stated earlier, it will become available to players on 20 November, which is around a week from today.

As the name suggests, individuals will have to get the Booyah (win) a particular number of times to get the rewards. Here are the exact specifics on what users can obtain through the event:

Get one win: 10x BOOYAH Dice

Get three wins: 20x BOOYAH Dice

Get five wins: Pan - BOOYAH DAY 2021

Get seven wins: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher and 1x Incubator Voucher

Users are recommended to play Clash Squad (CS) matches to complete this event since they take less time and are easier to win.

Steps for redemption

1) After the users have completed the task with seven wins, they will be eligible to claim the rewards. In order to do so, they would have to tap on the “Calendar” icon.

2) In the next step, individuals need to tap on the “Booyah on Weekends” tab under the “Booyah Day” section.

3) Finally, they will find a “Claim” button next to the rewards. Clicking on that will redeem the respective prize.

Note: Players will only be able to get the rewards once the event starts on 20 November.

