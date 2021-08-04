Free Fire OB29 4th Anniversary update release time and maintenance duration revealed

Garena Free Fire's developers frequently release updates that add new content to the game. These updates are introduced every few months to enhance the user experience and keep players engaged.

The OB28 update for Free Fire was a massive success, and the OB29 update has now been released today. This includes several new features, such as the highly anticipated 1 vs 1 game mode.

Update release and maintenance time for Free Fire OB29 4th anniversary patch

Release time

The Free Fire OB29 4th-anniversary update has already been released at 10:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) today, i.e., August 4th. Players using Android phones may simply download it on their smartphones from the Google Play Store and users with iOS devices will be able to do so through the Apple App Store.

Maintenance Details

A post by Free Fire regarding the maintenance period reads:

Dear survivors! We'll be having our maintenance on the 4th August starting from 9.30 AM to 5.45 PM IST Please be noted that during this time, you will not be able to enter the game as we work on getting the new updates in for you!

However, after the maintenance ends, you will be able to update your app and play as usual. Look forward to the new update and enjoy the new features soon!

According to this post, the game servers will be down for maintenance between 9:30 AM IST and 5:45 AM IST. During this time, players will not be able to play Free Fire and they will have to wait for the downtime to end.

Patch notes

Here are a few of the patch notes for the update:

New mode - Lone Wolf

Changes in Clash Squad

Grenade range - Training grounds

New characters – Dimitri and Thiva

New weapon – AC80

Optimizations and bug fixes

Weapon balancing - M1887, Vector, SPAS12, XM8 and UZI

Character balancing - Jota, Luqueta, Shani and Alvaro

M4A1 (X/Y/Z)

Lobby Rework

Attachment improvements and nerfs

Players can click here to check out detailed patch notes for the Free Fire OB29 update.

