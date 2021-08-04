Free Fire OB29 update APK file size for Android devices revealed

The long-awaited Free Fire OB29 update is now available for download after a few weeks of players eagerly awaiting it. Several new elements will be added to the game, including a new weapon, characters, and more.

For maintenance purposes, the Free Fire servers have been taken down by the developers. They will be up and running by 5:45 PM IST (GMT +5:30). Until the downtime comes to an end, players will not be able to access the game.

Update size for Free Fire OB29 on Android devices

Players need to have sufficient storage on their device before they can update to the latest version (Image via Free Fire)

The size of the Free Fire OB29 update on the Google Play Store is around 453 MB.

Before players proceed with the download, they need to ensure that they have maintained sufficient storage space on their devices. If they meet the requirements for space, they can go ahead and download the update directly from the Play Store.

Steps to update

Here's how you can update to the latest version:

Step 1: You first need to open the Google Play Store application on your device.

Step 2: Subsequently, you should search for "Garena Free Fire" via the search bar. This link will take you to the Google Play Store page of Free Fire.

Step 3: You will be able to find an "Update" button on your screen, and you will have to press the button to update the game to the latest version.

Step 4: Once the update has been installed, you can open Free Fire and enjoy OB29.

Note: As stated above, users will only be able to get into the game once the maintenance period draws to an end.

Features

Here are a few of the features of the latest Free Fire OB29 update:

1v1 mode and map

Free Fire will now have a 1v1 mode, which players could previously try out on the Advance Server. "Iron Cage" is the name of the new map that was specifically added to the game for this mode.

AC80

The AC80 is a marksman rifle arriving in Free Fire with the OB29 patch. When using this weapon, players will deal additional damage upon shooting the enemy twice.

Request feature in Clash Squad

An option to request items has made its way into Free Fire and players can now ask their teammates for specific items that they require.

Edited by Siddharth Satish