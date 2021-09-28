Free Fire OB30 Maintenance Break details: When will the game servers open today?

It's a big day for Garena as well as Free Fire players across the globe. The developers are releasing a brand new version of the game called Free Fire Max, and the original title will be getting the much-awaited OB30 update.

The news of the release of Free Fire Max has taken over the internet, and gamers are quite excited about the new title. Players are also keeping an eye out on the news pertaining to the update.

The OB30 update for Free Fire will be followed by a maintenance break. This article will reveal the details regarding it and will disclose the information as to when the game servers will be opened.

Free Fire OB30 update has quite a long maintenance time

The rollout of the OB30 update and the release of Free Fire Max on the same date means the developers will be having a busy day. In order to ensure a smooth transition, the servers will be down for a considerable period of time.

Server maintenance for Free Fire OB30 update began at 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30). Gamers are hoping for a downtime of around 2-3 hours. However, that is not the case.

Much to the disappointment of gamers who are eager to try out the new version, the maintenance will run for well over eight hours. According to the official statement released by Free Fire, the maintenance will be over by 6:30 PM IST (GMT+5:30).

This extended maintenance time will surely leave gamers disheartened. However, it is quite necessary considering the rollout of two major segments simultaneously.

The OB30 update is one of the biggest updates that will be rolled out soon for players to download before entering the game. This update is expected to bring many significant changes to the game.

Aside from tweaking minor changes pertaining to the characters and weapons, the update is expected to fix minor glitches that have bugged gamers of late. The update is expected to improve the gameplay and also improvise the matchmaking across the servers.

