Free Fire OB32 APK update size revealed for Android devices

Free Fire is all set to release its brand new OB32 update for players across the globe. The latest update will offer eye-catching features like new maps, vehicles, and other fixes. Players can head to their smartphone's app store to download the update.

Android users can also use APK files to install the update on their devices. This article discusses the APK size of the OB32 update for Android devices.

Free Fire OB32 APK update size for Android

The Free Fire OB32 APK update size for Android is 354 MB. Gamers who haven't received the update on their smartphones can use APK files to install it.

Garena has already started the maintenance break for servers, and players will start receiving the updates a few hours into the maintenance period. Once the maintenance break is over, players will be able to enjoy the new in-game features.

Top features to look out for in update OB32

1) Weapons

OB32 will feature a new charge buster weapon. Players will be able to charge up the gun and release it to shoot a powerful burst. The weapon will come in handy during 1v4 battles, as it can deal heavy damage to opponents.

SMGs and Shotguns will receive a small nerf to their combat range.

2) New maps and modes

The upcoming update will also feature a new clash squad map and areas. Players can visit Hanger and Nurek Dam in the Bermuda map after the OB32 update. Developers have also added new shape targets for players in the practice arena.

3) Other Changes

The new OB32 update also features other bug fixes and optimizations. The shrinking speed of the zone has been adjusted for a better battle royale experience.

Also Read Article Continues below

Airdrops will feature new weapons, which include Groza–X, M249–X, and SVD–Y. Players can also find new weapons tags in backpacks to know more about the weapon.

Edited by Saman