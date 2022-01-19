Free Fire OB32 update: Maintenance duration and server downtime

Free Fire updates infuse the game with new elements and content that further elevate the entire experience, retaining gamers' interest for several days. It is no surprise that the OB32 update includes a comprehensive list of new features and improvements, many of which are already familiar to them.

Nonetheless, it is essential to remember that there is a maintenance break today, and the servers are already offline. Consequently, players will have to wait for the servers to come back online before continuing to play their favorite game.

Free Fire OB32 update maintenance duration and schedule

For most Free Fire updates, the maintenance schedule is communicated to players via posts on the game's official social media pages one day before the release of the patch. This time around is no exception, as the developers have already announced the timings for the scheduled break, which are as follows:

Maintenance start date and time - 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) on 19 January 2022

on 19 January 2022 Maintenance end date and time - 5:00 pm IST (GMT +5:30) on 19 January 2022

Although users can generally download the update a few hours into the maintenance period, they will not be permitted access to the servers until the break concludes. They will see an error message every time they attempt to enter the game.

There is no workaround and it will be resolved automatically with the end of the maintenance break.

Free Fire OB32 update: What are the confirmed features?

Some of the key features already confirmed in the Free Fire OB32 update are:

Also Read Article Continues below

New weapon – Charge Buster: Charge up and release for a powerful shot!

Weapon changes: SMGs and Shotguns are receiving a slight nerf to their effective combat range.

Character changes: Skyler, Olivia, Xayne, and Maxim

New Clash Squad Map, Areas, and Airdrop feature: Hanger and Nurek Dam are available in Clash Squad in Bermuda. Moreover, airdrops are also available in Classic Clash Squad.

New enemy shape targets in Shoot Practice

Battle Royale Adjustments: Optimized shrinking speed for action-packed gameplay. Moreover, the new Airdrop Weapons include Groza–X, M249–X, and SVD–Y.

New Rank Battle Cards for Clash Squad Ranked

New Weapon Tags in Backpack for additional information about the weapon

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha