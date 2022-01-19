When will Free Fire be playable today? OB32 server maintenance end time revealed

Once every few months, a new version of Free Fire is issued, and today, the latest OB32 update has just been made available for download. To transition into it, the developers have initiated a maintenance break, during which gamers cannot play the battle royale title.

Since the servers of the game have been taken down, there has been one question in the minds of every player, i.e., when will Free Fire be playable today. Consequently, they have been searching for the end time of the maintenance break.

End of Free Fire OB32 maintenance

In the social media post, the developers have stated the following about the timing of the maintenance break:

“The server will be having an upgrade from 9:30am - 5:00pm (IST). During this time, you will not be able to enter the game, however, you may play normally right after the patch is done.”

As a result, the maintenance break for the OB32 update will run until 5:00 pm. In the latest version, individuals will be able to enjoy the various features that have been incorporated, which include the following:

Alpine Map in Clash Squad

New shotgun

Weapon balancing

Character balancing – Skyler, Olivia, Xayne and Maxim

Changes to Craftland Matchmaking

Alterations to the Settings

As part of the update, a new Gold Royale will also be introduced, which will allow players to spend their gold and the associated vouchers to have a chance at receiving an exclusive costume bundle.

Steps of download

Gamers with Android devices can follow the steps mentioned below to download the latest iteration:

Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store page of Garena Free Fire. Next, tap on the ‘Update’ option, which appears on the screen.

Size of the update on Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: This will start the update process, sized at 354 MB. Users need to have sufficient storage space. Otherwise, they can also use the APK and OBB files to get the OB32 version of the battle royale title.

Edited by Srijan Sen