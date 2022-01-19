Garena Free Fire OB32 expected APK file size for Android devices

Updates have been vital for the growth and development of Free Fire during the last few years. They fundamentally improve the user experience by introducing new elements, among other things. The maintenance break for the most recent release, i.e., the OB32 update, has already begun.

Users will be able to download the updated version of the game a few hours into the start of this maintenance break. There will be numerous sources they can utilize for the same purpose, including the APK file.

Expected APK file size of Garena Free Fire OB32 update for Android

Once made available for download, users with Android devices can use the Google Play Store to get the OB32 update for Free Fire. On the other hand, they also have the option to utilize the APK and OBB files.

The expected file size for the OB32 APK is between 50-60 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the OBB file is probable to lie in the range of 650 MB - 750 MB. Consequently, they must have sufficient storage space on their devices to complete the download and installation processes.

Steps to follow

After downloading the APK, users can follow the steps mentioned below to get the latest version:

Step 1: First, gamers should enable the "Install from Unknown Source" and install the OB32 APK on their devices.

Step 2: Upon doing so, they are required to boot up the Free Fire application on their devices and complete the download of resources (OBB). Consequently, individuals can sign in to their accounts and enjoy.

This is the directory where the OBB has to be pasted (Image via Sportskeeda)

Instead of installing the respective resources, individuals can also directly download the OBB file and place it in this specified directory:

Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth

Nonetheless, even after getting the latest version, they will not be able to play it until the maintenance break ends. Readers can check out further details about the same by clicking on this link.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: It is crucial to remember that both files are necessary to install and play Free Fire. Therefore, users have to avail the OBB alongside the APK if they want to enjoy the OB32 version.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha