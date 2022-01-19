Free Fire OB32 update maintenance end time and release schedule for all servers

The previous release of Free Fire was the OB31 version, and it was made available in early December. The time has now come for another update, with the OB32 version on the horizon. The maintenance break for the same has already begun, and users are enthusiastic about trying out the game's latest edition.

As previously stated by the developers, the upcoming patch will include a brand new weapon in addition to several other enhancements.

Free Fire OB32 maintenance period and release schedule

Maintenance end time

The scheduled maintenance for the OB32 version of the game has already begun and servers have been taken offline. It will last for a few hours, after which players will be allowed to play Free Fire on their devices once again.

Here's the exact end time that the developers have stated in their social media post:

End time for the maintenance period of the OB32 update: 5:00 pm IST (11:30 am UTC)

Release schedule

Most of the time, the update for Free Fire comes out a few hours after the maintenance break starts. Maintenance began around 9:30 am IST this time, therefore it is possible that the OB32 version gets launched between 10:30 am and 12:30 am IST.

Individuals will be able to download the updated version straight from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Downloading OB32 version on Android and iOS devices

Android

Individuals with Android devices can follow these steps:

Step 1: Users can first boot up the Google Play Store application and look up the game using the search bar.

Step 2: They will find an 'Update' button. Clicking on this will start the update process for the game.

iOS

Those with iOS phones can follow these steps:

Step 1: To begin with, gamers can open the Apple App Store on their devices and tap on the profile icon.

Step 2: They can scroll down to find the pending updates. To update Free Fire, they can tap on the update option beside the game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish