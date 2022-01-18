Free Fire OB32 update: Release date and time for Indian server revealed

One of the primary reasons for Free Fire's rapid surge has been the updates, and the game has evolved significantly due to the new features that the developers regularly introduce. The previous major release was the OB31 version, which was made available on 1 December 2020.

Users are now anticipating the arrival of the new OB32 version, which is right around the corner. Along with that, features such as a new weapon and others will be added to the game.

Free Fire OB32 update is set to go live tomorrow (Indian server)

The Free Fire OB32 update, as previously speculated, will be available on 19 January, i.e., tomorrow. Users will be able to download it directly from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store after its release, and will be able to enjoy playing the new version of the battle royale title.

A notice about the maintenance break has also been posted to the game's social media accounts. Generally, updates are made available for download a few hours into this break. The exact timings for it are listed below:

Start time of the maintenance: 9:30 a.m. IST (GMT+5:30)

End time of the maintenance: 5:00 p.m. IST (GMT+5:30)

Details about the maintenance of the OB32 update (Image via Facebook/Garena Free Fire)

As a result, gamers can expect the OB32 update to be made available between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The size will most likely be in the same ballpark as the previous one, which was 450 MB.

It is crucial to note that even after downloading the new version, individuals will not get access until the maintenance break ends.

Features of the upcoming Free Fire OB32 update

Developers have provided sneak peeks at numerous features of the upcoming update. A few of them are:

New Weapon - Charge Buster Shotgun.

Start of Clash Squad Ranked Season 11.

Alpine map for Clash Squad mode and other additions.

Changes in settings (Pickup priority).

Training ground alterations.

Craftland matchmaking changes.

Readers can read more about these features by clicking on this link.

