Free Fire OB32 update expected date, time, maintenance schedule, and more details

Updates have been an essential part of Free Fire’s overall development and growth over the past few years. The developer incorporates numerous versions frequently, adding new features and other aspects to refine the user experience.

After the Advance Server ended for the OB32 update, fans have been on their toes, waiting for news regarding the final release. Although Garena is yet to announce a particular date, there is a lot of speculation on the internet regarding its actual launch.

Readers should note that the release date listed below is only an assumption. More details will be revealed soon by the developers on the social media handles of the game.

Free Fire OB32 update details: Expected release date and time

The ongoing season for Clash Squad ends on 20 January (Image via Free Fire)

The developer has followed a similar pattern for the release of the previous few updates of Free Fire. They were launched one day before or on the day of the Clash Squad-ranked season’s end.

With the ongoing Season 10 of the Clash Squad ending on 20 January, users can expect the OB32 version to be released on 19 January or 20 January.

Generally, the version is made available for download a few hours into the maintenance break, i.e., around 10.30 am IST and 12.00 am IST. Once accessible, gamers will be able to obtain it directly through the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Maintenance schedule and features

The schedule gets announced one day before (Image via Facebook)

Maintenance breaks are always scheduled on the day of the Free Fire update, and it is highly likely one will be present on the day of the OB32 release.

Garena will announce the exact timings for it a day before the launch. However, the break generally runs between 9.30 am IST (GMT +5.30) to 6.00 pm IST (GMT +5.30).

Many features from the OB32 Advance Server are likely to make their way into the game. These include a new pet, shotgun, and other changes. Readers can learn more about them here.

