Free Fire OB32 update expected release date, maintenance schedule and more

Updates and patches have always fascinated Free Fire players as it always means the introduction of new features and content to improve the overall experience. Usually, the hype builds around the update from the commencement of Advance Server, where gamers have the option to test out the new features.

The Free Fire OB32 Advance Server will close on 13 January 2022, and the stage is set for the release of a major update. It is set to bring in tons of exciting features, including pets, UI changes, map changes and more which were on display in the Advance Server client.

Free Fire OB32 update: Expected release date and time

The end date of present season (Image via Garena)

Free Fire updates are released about every two months to keep the game engaging and fresh. These have generally followed a set pattern of being released just a day prior to the completion of the existing Clash Squad ranked season.

The current Clash Squad Season 10 concludes on 20 January 2022. As a result of the pattern mentioned above, players may expect the update to be issued on 19 January 2022.

Generally, Garena starts rolling out the update a few hours after the maintenance has started. Based on this information, the update might be available for download roughly around 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. IST (GMT +5:30).

Maintenance schedule

The maintenance schedule for OB30 update (Image via Facebook)

Free Fire servers are taken offline for maintenance every patch day, which ensures a smooth transition to the latest version.

Usually, the maintenance time starts around 9 to 9:30 a.m. IST (GMT +5:30), and the break runs until 5 to 6 p.m. IST (GMT +5:30). During this phase, players cannot access the game and subsequently encounter an error while attempting to run the game. All they have to do is wait for the maintenance to end.

This is just an expected release date, time and maintenance schedule since the developers have not yet announced the release date of the OB32 release. Garena usually reveals the release date for updates a few days in advance; on the other hand, the announcement for the maintenance schedule is done a day prior to the update.

Edited by Ashish Yadav