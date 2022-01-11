Free Fire Advance Server OB32: Features, closing date, and activation method

Regular updates have been integral to the success of Free Fire. Every two months, the game receives a significant patch that introduces plenty of fresh and intriguing content that keeps gamers glued to their devices.

Usually, players get a chance to thoroughly test and experience these features before their release in the game through the Free Fire Advance Server. The latest OB32 version has been available for a few days now and will soon come to a close.

Free Fire OB32 Advance Server details

End date and activation

Advance Server closes soon (Image via Free Fire)

As per the schedule revealed on the official Free Fire Advance Server website, players will be able to access the application until 13 January 2022.

However, a one-time Activation Code is required to log in to the Advance Server. Only selected users are eligible to receive these. Users must register to stand a chance of obtaining them and are not guaranteed a code despite being registered.

Features

The Free Fire Advance Server is brimmed with an exciting range of features that gamers can test out themselves. However, for users who have not received the code, here are some key changes:

1) Settings

Settings (Image via Srikanta FF / YouTube)

Multiple new options have been added to the settings section, especially the auto-pickup section. A new priority option has been incorporated. Players can now set the quantity of a particular item they wish to pick up in a given match. Moreover, these settings can be set indicidually for classic mode and team clash modes.

2) New Pet – Flash

Flash in Free Fire (Image via Srikanta FF / YouTube)

The new pet Flash comes with Steel Shell ability which reduces the damage received from behind for specific weapons, including FF Knife and bullets, by 10%. However, this is only up to 100 points, and there is a cooldown of 150 seconds.

At the highest level, there will 25% damage reduction up to 150 points, and the cooldown falls to 90 seconds.

3) UI Changes and the music section

Music section (Image via Srikanta FF / YouTube)

Multiple UI improvements have been made in Free Fire OB32 Advance Server. First, the collection section has been merged inside the vault section to provide a clean appearance. Moreover, a new music section has been incorporated within the game where users can set the desired music theme as well.

4) Fitting Room

New fitting room feature (Image via Srikanta FF / YouTube)

In the OB32 Advance Server, players can enter the fitting room and create two separate cosmetic sets. Users can quickly equip the set with just a single click in the lobby itself.

5) New Gun – Charge Buster

New gun (Image via Srikanta FF / YouTube)

The Charge Buster is a new shotgun with unique functionality. When users press the hold button, the gun charges itself to increase range and damage. Moreover, the spread is also reduced, and hence gamers will be able to land more shots on the opponent accurately.

Additionally, there are several other changes, including Newbie Corner, rank icon changes, Pet Ludo mode, Lone Strike Out mode, Clash Squad on Alpine and more. Gamers can watch the video above to catch a glimpse of these features added to the Advance Server.

Note: Garena has not confirmed the features coming to the final version and not all the features from the Advanced Server make it to the global version.

Edited by Danyal Arabi