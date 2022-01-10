Free Fire Advance Server OB32: Download link, activation code details, and more

The Free Fire Advance Server client provides a platform for gamers to test new features and offer their input while also reporting bugs. The most recent iteration became accessible on 6 January 2022 and will remain available until 13 January 2022.

Numerous additional features have made their way into the client, keeping the gamers on their toes. This includes a pet – Flash, weapon – Charge Buster, Pet Ludo mode, and several UI changes, making it even more accessible for the users.

Although the file is easily accessible on the website, only those who have obtained an Activation Code will be able to access it.

Free Fire OB32 Advance Server

Activation code

Activation Code is mandatory (Image via Garena)

Most players are aware that an Activation Code is essential when signing in to the Free Fire Advance Server client and that without it, the client cannot be accessed. Moreover, every code can only be used once before being rendered invalid.

The only way for players to stand a chance of obtaining the Activation Code is by registering on the official Advance Server website. Gamers can try their luck with the code by following the given steps:

Step 1: Users should access the official website by utilizing this link and signing up using either Google or Facebook.

Step 2: Subsequently, gamers will be asked to fill in their name, phone number, and email id.

Step 3: Finally, players can press the join now button to complete the application.

However, it is not guaranteed that gamers will get an Activation Code even after registration.

Download link

The size of the file is 770 MB (Image via Garena)

Players can download the file from the official website after they sign in using the account used to register. They can click on the APK download button to get the file as it has a size of around 770 MB.

Users can follow these steps to install it:

Step 1: After the file has been downloaded, players should switch on the 'Install from unknown source' option and install the file.

Step 2: Next, users must open it and sign in as a guest. Later, they will be asked to enter the redeem code to test the new features.

Free diamonds and schedule

Gamers can get Diamonds in Free Fire by reporting bugs (Image via Garena)

Gamers stand an opportunity to get free diamonds in their account by reporting the bugs present on the Free Fire Advance Server.

The client will be available for a few days (Image via Free Fire)

The timetable was posted on the official website about a couple of weeks ago. Accordingly, the Advance Server will be available for the next few days.

