Free Fire OB34 update APK link, download size, and more details

Garena has taken the Free Fire experience to higher levels with every successive update. The new features and changes to the existing ones have been instrumental in attracting the audience, contributing to the game’s global success.

The Free Fire OB34 update is now live and available for download. However, due to ongoing server maintenance, gamers will receive an error whenever they try to access the game. It is only after its conclusion that users can sign in to their account to test the new update.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and gamers should not download or play the mobile battle royale title. However, they may continue to play the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

Free Fire OB34 update: APK Download link and other alternative

Android users can download the Free Fire OB34 from the Google Play Store or install the APK file from the game’s official website to download the latest version of the game. Players are strictly advised to avoid any other sources. The procedure for each is described below:

APK Download

Click on the download APK button (Image via Garena)

Players can get the updated APK via the direct download link on the download center on the official website:

APK file Free Fire OB34 update: Click here

Players should keep in mind that the download link for the APK has not been updated yet and still provides an older file. An updated version will be available through the link later.

The file size is estimated to be around 500-700 MB once the new version becomes available. As a result, individuals should ensure that they have enough space on their devices.

General steps to install the game through APK

Once users have the APK file for the OB34 version, they can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: First, players are required to toggle on the 'Install from Unknown Source' option after downloading the APK. This option can be found in the phone’s setting.

Step 2: Next, gamers can navigate through the downloads to find the APK and install it.

Players need to sign in to play the game (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After the installation is complete, they can enjoy playing the latest version of the game.

Google Play Store

The OB34 update is already live on the Google Play Store and is around 244 MB in size (it may vary slightly depending on the Android version and device). Players can follow the procedures outlined below to update their game.

Step 1: Gamers should open the Google Play Store and search for Free Fire.

The update size is around 244 MB (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: Next, they should click on the update button to download and install the latest version of the game.

Additionally, if players download the game for the first time, it is 351 MB in size. However, individuals will have to download additional resource packs. Players should note that they will not be able to play the game until the server maintenance ends.

