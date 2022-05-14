Free Fire OB34 update release date and time for India (MAX version)

The success of Free Fire MAX in the mobile gaming community is partly due to the continuous addition of new and engaging content. These new features and event ensure that players remain invested in the game.

In a recent post on the game's official social media handles, Garena provided players with the release date for the upcoming patch. They also shed light on a few of the rewards that will be available to users in the coming days.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. They may continue to play the MAX version, which was not on the list of banned apps.

Free Fire OB34 update release date for India (MAX version)

As per the official announcement, the Free Fire OB34 update for the MAX version will go live on 25 May 2022.

All the specifics of the next patch are not currently available, and the release time and maintenance period are yet to be announced. However, the developers have already offered the first round of login rewards and have asked the players to stay tuned.

Meanwhile, the silhouettes in the video shared along with the post hint at the rewards that will be up for grabs. Players can identify that they will have the option to get one of the three-gun skins for free between 23 May and 25 May.

Additionally, gamers can also play Free Fire MAX after the update (25-26 May) to get a free Magic Cube. They can subsequently utilize it to acquire a free exclusive outfit from the Magic Cube store.

Expected features

Finn pet in the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Based on the existing Free Fire OB34 Advance Server, the following features might make their way into the battle royale title in the next update.

UI changes for ranked matches and rank up animation

Character balances: Kenta, Xayne, Steffie, Nairi, Alok, A124, Chrono, Misha, and Skyler

New pet and a mystery character

New weapon and more

Bomb Squad 5v5 – Ranked and new map

It is important to note that not all the features from this special client will make their way to the official version of the game.

