Free Fire OB35 maintenance and update schedule for India (MAX version)

After the success of the Free Fire MAX OB34 update, Garena released the awaited OB35 patch on July 20, 2022. After getting an overview of the new content with the release of the patch notes, gamers are eagerly waiting for the maintenance to end so they can jump into the battle royale title and enjoy the new additions.

The update will incorporate a lot of new and exciting features and changes. From UI optimizations to even character and weapon adjustments, it covers all the areas to improve the gameplay experience for the players. They will also be able to enjoy several other incentives after the maintenance ends.

Free Fire OB35 maintenance schedule for India (MAX version)

The maintenance will end in a few hours (Image via Garena)

The server maintenance for the Free Fire MAX OB35 update started earlier this morning at 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30).

The updated servers will bring new content for players to enjoy (Image via Garena)

Since the servers are offline, gamers are encountering an error reading, 'The server will be ready soon,' while attempting to access the game, and this will continue until the servers become accessible again at 5:10 pm IST (GMT +5:30).

Players should not worry as this is a common error that is being faced by everyone.

The update's size will vary depending on the device (Image via Garena)

Garena has already released the Free Fire OB35 update for the MAX version as well, and players can head to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to get their hands on the latest version. The update's size for Android and iOS platforms is in the range of 300-600 MB and may vary slightly depending on the device. Thus, they must ensure enough storage is available on their device.

After updating the game, players will need to wait for the maintenance period to end. In the meantime, they can download additional resources from the login page. Players are recommended to use a Wi-Fi connection for the download due to its size.

The rewards include vouchers and more (Image via Garena)

Users must download the patch; otherwise, they will not be able to play the game as it will be stuck on the maintenance screen. As an added incentive, Garena has already announced teasers for an event featuring rewards for updating Free Fire MAX. The incentives comprise multiple vouchers, Universal Fragments, and Pet Food.

These rewards will be available to gamers as soon as they sign in to the latest version and can be collected through the 'Battle in Style' tab. Moreover, players can participate in the event until July 23, 2022.

