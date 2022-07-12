Free Fire OB35 update: Anniversary event, release date, maintenance break, and more news

Players are eagerly waiting for the next patch update of Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant, which will roll out later this month. Meanwhile, many have entered the OB35 Advance Server to peek at the contents, which may or may not be part of the final version.

Garena is also gearing up for the Free Fire anniversary celebrations, which usually happen in the second half of August. Over the past few days, leaks and announcements have also made their way to the fans, including a significant collaboration with singer Justin Bieber.

Garena Free Fire July update: All you need to know

Fans can enjoy the unreleased content through the OB35 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

As mentioned above, the OB35 version will launch sometime this month. The expected release date lies between 21 and 23 July, as the update usually rolls out parallel to the end of a Clash Squad Season or the start of the following one (CS Rank Season 13 is expected to end on 21 July).

If the developers follow the previous trends, the update size may lie between 400 and 500 MB. It will roll out at different times on the release date across servers. Additionally, the maintenance break for the Free Fire OB35 update will last a few hours (expected five to six hours).

However, the OB35 Advance Server, released on 7 July, is still online and will remain accessible until 14 July. Thus, users can try to register for the testing phase of the OB35 update on the official website by following the step-by-step guide here.

5th-anniversary celebrations to feature Justin Bieber collab

J Biebs is the new character arriving in the coming weeks (Image via Garena)

The anniversary celebrations bring a series of events in Garena Free Fire, which include several rewards. Gamers can also expect free characters like previous anniversary events in the game alongside various prizes and accessories.

The developers have also revealed the upcoming major collaboration of the game with global icon Justin Bieber. It will introduce a new character, J Biebs, and his special edition collectibles during the 5th-anniversary celebration events.

Furthermore, the 5th-anniversary celebrations will also feature the 28-year-old musician in an in-game performance on 27 August. Bieber will also release an exclusive song for the anniversary events. Readers can know more about the collab here.

The Justin Bieber character is now available in the OB35 Advance Server and may arrive in the game through the July update. However, Free Fire fans may only claim J Biebs through a specific event of the 5th-anniversary celebrations.

Note: The release date, update size, maintenance break, and other details mentioned in the article are mere speculations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far