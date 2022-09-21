Free Fire OB36 update APK link, download size, and more

Garena has exceeded the community's expectations when it comes to delivering engaging and important Free Fire updates. With each successive update, the developers have endeavored to enhance the overall gameplay experience in all aspects, contributing to the game's global success.

After thoroughly testing the features in the Advance Server, the OB36 update is finally live, allowing everyone to enjoy it. Users can get the latest version through their respective stores, but access to the game is restricted until the scheduled maintenance is completed.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

How to download Free Fire OB36 update on Android devices

Most Android devices have already received the Free Fire OB36 update. They may directly download/update the game through the Google Play Store.

Some users, on the other hand, prefer to employ the APK to get the most recent version and are seeking the same. However, they are advised against using third-party files and recommend installing the game through the official store. They may follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: First, open the Google Play Store and search for Free Fire using the search bar.

Select the most appropriate result (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, select the most appropriate search result.

The update's size is 188 MB (Image via Garena)

As stated earlier, the OB36 update is live on the Google Play Store and comes in around 188 MB (the update’s size might vary slightly depending on the device).

Step 3: Press the update button and the OB36 version will be downloaded and installed.

If you do not have an older version installed on your device, then it is 347 MB in size. Furthermore, additional resource packs have to be downloaded within the game.

Size of the game if users are installing it for the first time (Image via Google Play Store)

The primary reason for the advice of downloading the game through the official store is that if users receive a modified or altered game client, there is a strong chance of being suspended, as Garena has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against this.

Maintenance and features

The maintenance timing for the Indian server (Image via Garena)

Despite downloading the most recent OB36 game client, gamers will be unable to enter the game. This is due to the game's servers being offline for maintenance. The break began earlier today and will conclude in a few hours (exact timing may vary from region to region).

Servers will be ready soon message (Image via Garena)

If a player attempts to access Free Fire before the servers are online again, they will receive an error message stating, "The servers will be ready soon." Gamers only have to wait till the maintenance is complete to enjoy the game.

On the other side of the maintenance, players will find a new character, multiple weapons, character ability adjustments, clash and battle royale changes, the option to earn permanent gun skins, instant report feedback, and more. Individuals can read the complete patch notes here.

