Free Fire OB36 update download link for Android and iOS devices

The Free Fire OB36 update is now available after an eternity of waiting after the Advance Server was shut down. Users have been anticipating it with bated breath due to the new content it will introduce, such as a brand-new weapon, character, and more.

Players can now go to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store on their respective devices to get the updated version of the game. They will then be able to enjoy the various additions once the maintenance draws to an end for their particular servers.

How to download Free Fire OB36 update on Android and iOS devices

A detailed step-by-step guide on downloading the Free Fire OB36 update on Android and iOS devices is offered below:

Android

Google Play Store can be employed by Android users (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store application on your mobile and use the search bar to look up ‘Free Fire.’

You may visit this link to get to the game’s page: "https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefireth&hl=en_US&gl=US"

Step 2: Tap on the relevant option and press ‘Update.’ If you don't have an older version prevalent on the device, press ‘Install.’

The OB36 version of the battle royale game will soon get installed on your Android phone.

iOS

iOS users can utilize Apple App Store to get the OB36 update (Image via Apple App Store

Step 1: To begin the process, boot up the Apple App Store on your iOS device.

Step 2: As a next step, you may search for the game through the search option.

Apple App Store link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/garena-free-fire-5th-anniv/id1300146617

Step 3: Finally, click on the ‘Update’ button to get the latest OB36 update of Garena’s flagship title.

Features of Free Fire OB36 update

These are a few of the main features of the update:

1) Character Buffs

Dimitri: Users can recover 5 HP per second in the ability instead of 3 HP.

Users can recover 5 HP per second in the ability instead of 3 HP. D-bee: Increased movement speed and accuracy, making the character more potent.

Increased movement speed and accuracy, making the character more potent. Nairi: The durability of Gloo Walls is now recovered by a higher margin.

The durability of Gloo Walls is now recovered by a higher margin. Miguel: Big buff to the ability, and players will gain 100/120/140/160/180/200 EP at different levels after knocking down enemies.

Big buff to the ability, and players will gain 100/120/140/160/180/200 EP at different levels after knocking down enemies. Shirou: Marking range has been increased to 100 meters.

Marking range has been increased to 100 meters. Laura: Accuracy, while individuals are scoped in, is raised, helping gamers become more accurate.

2) Weapon Skins Lifetime Progress

This is one of the main changes introduced with the OB36 update of Free Fire. With its arrival, individuals can get permanent gun skins for free inside the battle royale title. They will have to reach 100% progress to own the skin permanently.

3) New Treatment Laser Gun

Gamers can heal with the new treatment gun, and it will be quite helpful in terms of survival on the battlefield.

Heal amount per firing: 10

Rate of fire: 0.12

Range: 20m

Check out other features of the OB36 update in the detailed patch notes. Fans can read the same by visiting this link!

Note: Free Fire has been banned in India, and players are recommended to avoid downloading the new version on their devices from any of the sources. Instead, they can get the latest version of FF MAX as it was not among the banned applications.

