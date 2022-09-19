Top 5 features in Free Fire OB36 update for MAX version

Garena will release the long-awaited Free Fire MAX OB36 update later this month. Gamers typically look forward to any in-game patches, and the upcoming update is no different, since it is expected to offer new content to keep fans interested.

The previously released Advance Server already provided insight into the upcoming features, but this has not dampened the enthusiasm of players. Garena has been sharing update highlights, and they also hosted a talk show that offered gamers a comprehensive preview of what they could expect to see in the next patch.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

New characters, weapons, and more features in Free Fire MAX's OB36 update

5) New weapons

The Gloo Melter Grenade (Image via Garena)

Users currently have access to Free Fire MAX's vast arsenal of weapons. However, with the OB36 update, the options will expand even further. A Treatment Laser Gun will be available in the game, similar to other treatment guns, allowing players to damage their opponents while simultaneously healing their allies.

Additionally, the new Gloo Melter Grenade can be employed to counter Gloo Walls successfully. This will considerably alter the game's meta.

4) Clash Squad Mode - Nexterra

Clash Squad mode will also be available on the Nexterra map (Image via Garena)

Clash Squad is a popular mode in which players compete in 4v4 intense battles in a small area of the map. After the release of the upcoming update, individuals can enjoy playing this mode even on the new Nexterra map.

They will be able to make use of the Anti-Gravity zone and Magic Portals in selected areas. This will make the game mode more engaging by adding another layer to the gameplay.

3) New character – Tatsuya

Tatsuya will be added to the game (Image via Garena)

Most of the previous Free Fire MAX updates have brought in new characters. The developers will include a new character named Tatsuya in the OB36 update.

Although the character's specific ability has not been disclosed yet, players believe it will be a mystery character from the Advance Server. Tatsuya's ability will be called Rebel Rush. It will allow the player to move around quickly for a short duration, allowing them to dash in and out of combat.

2) Instant report feedback

Users will receive instant feedback (Image via Garena)

On many occasions, Free Fire MAX players encounter teammates that engage in misconduct like going AFK, sabotaging the team, and more. The developers have already offered an option for gamers to report such users during the game or through the match history or match details page.

However, after the OB36 update, players will receive instant feedback on their reports. Additionally, they will receive a notification when the said gamer receives a punishment.

1) Opportunity to unlock permanent gun skins

Gun skins are one of the unique elements of Free Fire MAX that alter a weapon's appearance and enhance its stats. However, many of the skins obtained through the game's loot mechanic are only temporarily available.

With the release of the OB36 update, the developers will employ a new lifetime system through which gamers can receive a permanent gun skin. With each day of the skin's validity, gamers will receive 1% of lifetime progress. When this reaches 100%, individuals will get the skin permanently.

Note: The list above only includes features the developers have revealed in the game or through their social media handles. Garena is yet to release the patch notes for the update that will provide a comprehensive overview of what to expect.

