How to get free gun skins in Free Fire MAX from Level-Up Your CS Rank

Events have become the primary way for Free Fire MAX players to acquire cosmetics for free, keeping them active within the battle royale title as they do not wish to miss out on freebies.

Level-Up Your CS Rank is a new event by Garena which essentially incentivizes gamers to be more active within the battle royale title. Gamers must fulfill the required objectives to net a few gun crates and Gold Royale Vouchers.

Players can get free gun skin in Free Fire MAX from Level-Up Your CS Rank

The new Level-Up Your CS Rank event in Free Fire MAX requires individuals to play and win a certain number of Clash Squad matches to become eligible for gun crates and a voucher. It commenced on 18 September and will remain active within the game until 20 September 2022.

The list of items available for the event and their corresponding requirements are as follows:

The three rewards in the event (Image via Garena)

Play five Clash Squad Ranked matches to get a free 1x Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October 2022)

Play ten Clash Squad Ranked matches to get a free 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

Get Booyah ten times in Clash Squad Ranked matches to get a free 2x Star General Weapon Loot Crate

Gamers can open the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, and they may receive:

P90 - Rebel Academy

Kar98K - Rebel Academy

On the other hand, individuals can receive the M4A1 - Star General gun skin. However, depending on the player's luck, these can be temporary or permanent.

How to collect the rewards from the new event in Free Fire

Gamers can easily collect the said rewards from the given event by following the detailed instructions outlined below:

Step 1: Access the events section within Free Fire MAX by clicking on the calendar icon on the right side of the screen.

Select Level-Up Your CS Rank event (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Mystery Madness tab and click on the Level Up Your CS Rank event.

Step 3: Finally, click the claim button beside the given rewards to obtain them.

A free spin will let individuals make free spin (Image via Garena)

After obtaining the gun crates, these can be opened through the in-game vault, while players must utilize the Gold Royale Voucher through the Luck Royale section by 31 October 2022, which is its expiry date.

Some players may believe the rewards are trivial and not worth the effort, but this is not the case. A single gun crate within the store costs 25 diamonds and above.

Thus, missing out on these freebies is not the best idea for the individual as it would not involve much time and effort.

Clash Squad Ranked Season 14

Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 14 will end soon (Image via Garena)

Clash Squad is one of the two permanent modes in Free Fire MAX, and it has a separate ranked season running parallelly with the one for the battle royale mode. Ranked Season 14 will come to an end on 21 September 2022.

All the ranks will subsequently be reset, and players will once again have to start their journey. The developers provide several incentives for players to climb the rank ladder, including time-limited gun skins, emotes, and more.

