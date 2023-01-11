Free Fire OB38 update: APK link, download size, and more

Free Fire OB38 is the first major update of 2023, and the patch seems to tick all the boxes right, from characters and pets to even changes in the mode. If the patch shows changes in further updates, gamers might be in for a treat in 2023 with an improved overall experience.

The developers have already begun distributing the patch, and players can get their hands on the latest version through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Nonetheless, it is essential to highlight that the servers have been offline since earlier today and have only gone live recently.

How to download Free Fire OB38 update on Android devices

The release of the Free Fire OB38 update commenced earlier today and is already available for download for almost everyone. Gamers can quickly get it through the official stores to enjoy the game post the conclusion of the maintenance.

In the meantime, several gamers prefer to utilize APK files from the internet to install the latest version of the battle royale title due to several reasons. However, it should be clear that these would be unofficial sources and pose a security risk of receiving a virus.

Furthermore, suppose players, unfortunately, download and sign in to their account within the modified version. In this case, it could have grave consequences.

The update's size is only 307 MB for the regular variant of the game (Image via Play Store)

As a result, Android players are advised to give up on unofficial sources and download them through the Play Store. Links for both are provided below:

Free Fire: Click here.

FF MAX: Click here.

You can follow the steps given below to install the latest version of Free Fire on your device:

Step 1: Click the link above to access the Google Play Store's games page.

Step 2: Click the update/install button to get the latest OB38 version.

A fresh download will require 370 MB of space (Image via Garena)

The update's size is 307 MB, while if gamers download for the first time, it would require 370 MB of free storage.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, access the battle royale title and sign in to the account to enjoy playing the latest features.

The new additions to the game include multiple changes in the BR and CS modes, weapon and character adjustments, and more.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should refrain from playing the battle royale title. They can play the MAX version.

