Free Fire OB38 update download size for Android and iOS (MAX version)

Garena is set to launch its new OB38 update for Free Fire MAX. The latest update will arrive with a flurry of unique features like new maps, characters, and other fixes for balanced gameplay.

Fans are always mesmerized by these new additions to the game, making the overall experience even more immersive. The download size for the update varies from device to device.

In this article, we discuss the download size of the Free Fire MAX OB38 update for Android and iOS.

Free Fire MAX OB38 update size, rewards, and patch notes

The download size of the OB38 update on Android is 350-400 MB, based on the user's device, and between 500 and 700 MB on iOS. Developers have already taken the game servers offline for a maintenance break. For those who were unaware, the servers went down around 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30). As per Garena's official notice, the game will be available again after 6:00 pm IST (GMT +5:30). During this time, players cannot access the game and will receive a server error.

Gamers who are installing Free Fire MAX for the first time on their device are required to have at least 2 GB of free space as the download size for Android is 630 MB and for iOS 1.3 GB.

Players who update to the latest version will receive the following rewards:

Login once – Skyler (7d trial card)

Login once – Kenta (7d trial card)

Eliminate two enemies with Trogon – Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Eliminate two enemies with M60 – Santa's Choice Weapon Loot Crate

Eliminate two enemies with MAC10 – Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate

Eliminate two enemies with Parafal – Cosmic Bounty Hunter (PARAFAL + Woodpecker) Weapon Loot crate

These awards will be available in the game until January 18, 2023, giving players plenty of time to collect them.

Here are some of the main patch notes for the OB38 update:

New item - Jammer

New item - Loot Radar

Weapon Cost Adjustments

M14-II: 1700

CS Store Adjustment

New weapons available: M1917, SVD, M60

Rank UI Layout Optimization

CS Grandmasters can check the minimum star requirement for maintaining their rank.

Better rank display of Heroic and above.

Game Environment

Upgraded the abnormality detection model to include skin mods in Free Fire

Loadout balance adjustment

Supply Crate: Players will receive 200 FF Coins, a Thompson, and 60 SMG Ammo.

Ping compensation in Free Fire

Reducing packet loss under high ping.

Optimizing the display of player movement

