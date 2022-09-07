Free Fire Pakistan League Season 4 Group Stage: Qualified teams, format, schedule, and more

The Group Stage in the fourth season of Free Fire Pakistan League is all set to commence on September 9. 18 top teams across the country will compete for over four weeks in this stage. Each weekend (from Friday to Sunday) will see eight matches being played on four different maps. The new Alpine map has also been included in the FFPL this time.

14 teams have qualified for the Group Stage from the Playoffs, which ran from August 26 to 28. The top three squads from the last FFPL season, as well as the Soobai series' winner, have been directly invited to participate in the competition. The aforementioned stage will conclude on October 2.

The Playoffs featured a total of 36 teams, including six from the previous FFPL season. Now, it's time to check out the teams taking part in the Group Stage.

Qualified teams for Group Stage in Free Fire Pakistan League Season 4

Here are all the teams that have qualified for the Group Stage in Free Fire Pakistan League Season 4:

House of Blood HotShot Esports Five Mutants Team TG Demons Pride Mighty Titans No Chance ES Revengers Silence Pirates Esports All Stars 4Ever YK Team Legacy Team Empire Rezzuction X Fusion X Salt Esports RGA Official (Soobai Series champion)

Free Fire Pakistan League Season 4 Groups (Image via Garena)

RGA Official was the winner of the Soobai Series. The team was the only one to cross the 100-point mark in the Finals, beating squads like Team TG and All-Stars.

House of Blood, the defending FFPL champions, will once again attempt to repeat their performance. On the other hand, Hotspot Esports, the FFPL 3 League winner, will aim to top the Group Stage. Apart from these teams, No Chance and Five Mutants, two experienced squads, will also want to make their mark.

The top 12 teams from the Group Stage standings will advance to the Grand Finals, which is scheduled to take place on October 16. The winner will secure a berth at the Free Fire World Series 2022 Season 2, which will be held in November this year.

Where to watch and prize pool

The Free Fire Pakistan League Season 4 contains a total prize pool of one crore PKR (US$45,000). The Group Stages will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channel of Free Fire Esports Pakistan at 7:30 pm PKT.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh