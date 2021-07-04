Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer day 4: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The fourth day of the Free Fire Pro League 2021 has ended. A total of six matches were played between groups A and B. Captains came out on top. They were recently acquired by Blind Esports after winning the FFCO Hyderabad finals.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer day 4 map results

At the end of day 4, Captains had 34 kills and 73 points, while Galaxy Racer had 28 kills and 72 points. 4 Unknown racked up 58 points on the day, whereas Team Chaos scored 57 points.

In the overall standings, Team Elite held onto pole position with 200 points while 4 Unknown were second with 194 points. Team Chaos grabbed the third spot with 168 kills. In fourth and eleventh place respectively are fan favorites S8UL and Total Gaming Esports.

Free Fire City Pro League 2021 Day 4 :

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer overall standings after day 4

The first match played on the map of Bermuda was won by 4 Unknown with four kills. However Last Breath topped the table with nine frags.

Galaxy Racer claimed the second match played on Purgatory with eight frags followed by Captains with seven frags.

AFF Esports emerged victorious in the third match on Kalahari with six kills where Tyagi was awarded the MVP title for four kills. PVS Esports secured second place byplaying passively.

The fourth match played again in Bermuda was won by Last Breath with eight kills. Captains played aggressively to secure nine kills in the match.

The fifth match was won by the Captains with four kills. Galaxy Racer took eight kills in the match, while 4 Unknown eliminated six enemies.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by S8UL with five frags. Team Chaos played aggressively to grab 10 kills in the match, while AFF Esports played passively to claim second place.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer Day 4 standings

There are only two days remaining in the group stages, so it will be interesting to see which 12 teams advance to the Grand Finals.

