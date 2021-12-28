Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter: 6 qualified teams revealed, 2 teams disqualified for using hacks

FFC Mode (open online qualifiers) for the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Winter concluded on December 24. Since then, fans and players have been waiting for the names of shortlisted teams. Today, Garena announced the top six teams shortlisted for the next stage. They are:

1. TG.TYCOONS

2. KMBH

3. ASIN-ARMY

4. ARROW ESP

5. ZERO--DEGREE

6. SURYA-BHAIxGMNG

These six teams will be contacted through in-game mail for data verification. Aside from this six-team list, 20 more teams on the waitlist will receive in-game mail. These teams will be given 48 hours to respond to their in-game mail. Failure to do so will result in the team forfeiting their position and the next best eligible team being contacted.

Following data verification of the teams, the officials will hold a technical meeting that all captains/teammates must attend. Attendance at the technical meeting is mandatory or the teams will be disqualified from the tournament.

On December 27, Garena disqualified two teams from Free Fire Pro League Winter for using hacks. The two teams are:

1) TEAMxODE

2) TEAM-AMIE-GAMER

Garena will also be scanning the participating teams for any foul play. In the event of foul play being detected, the team will be disqualified from the tournament and their members' in-game accounts will be banned.

In previous tournaments, eligible teams were discovered to be in violation of official regulations and were thus disqualified by Garena.

About Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter

The second edition FFPL 2021 Winter boasts a humongous prize pool of 35 Lakhs INR. Starting January 8, the three-week league stage will commence, in which 18 teams will compete to qualify for 12 spots in the Grand Finals. The 12 top teams will qualify for the finals, which are scheduled for January 30.

The top six teams of the tournament will reserve their seats for the Free Fire India Championship 2022 Spring Group Stage.

Teams who qualify for the tournament will have a huge task in front of them in battling against seasoned teams, and it will be interesting to see how they perform during the competition.

Edited by R. Elahi