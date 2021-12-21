How to register for Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter 

This year's second Pro League, the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter (FFPL), begins 24 December 2021. The tournament will go on till 30 January 2022. Top teams from the country will compete for the title and a prize pool of 35,00,000 INR.

The tournament is open for all, and the registration process for the FFC Mode (in-game online qualifiers) has started today. It will end on 24 December 2021 at 8.00 pm IST.

The FFC Mode will take place on 24 December 2021 from 4.00 pm IST to 8.00 pm IST.

Eligibility criterion for Free Fire Pro League Winter

Participants must be from India or Nepal only. Every team must have a minimum of five and a maximum of six players. All team members must have Diamond 1 rank and Level 40 level with a rank point of 2538 throughout the FFC. A player cannot participate in multiple teams, either as a member or with numerous accounts.

How to register

The registration process takes place in-game. Thus, the first step is to launch the game.

Click on the red cup symbol present on your screen's top-right corner to access the Free Fire lobby.

You can view the match schedule, scores, progress, and other information about the tournament by clicking on the Free Fire Pro League link.

To create/join a team, click on the squad button on the left side.

You will need to fill in all fields like the names of teams, contact information, regions, avatars, etc.

By clicking the recruit and invite button, you will be able to invite squad members.

A total of ten tickets will be given to each team that registers. Only the top five rounds will be counted to determine a team's final standings.

The top six squads from the FFC Mode will qualify for the next round, i.e., League Stages. The top 12 teams from the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall will be directly invited to the League Stage.

Don't wait until the last minute. Register now for the Pro League and compete against the best of the best.

