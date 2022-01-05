Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter: Groups, format, schedule, prize pool distribution, and more

The League Stage of the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Winter will begin on 8 January. The open-for-all Online Qualifiers, i.e., the FFC Mode, was held on 24 December from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm IST.

The top six teams from the FFC Mode have qualified for the League Stages, where they will be pitted against the 12 finalists of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall.

Format of the tournament

Each of the top 18 teams (six qualified and 12 invited) are divided into three groups of six sides, and they will compete over six days in best-of-six games. Beginning on Sunday, 8 January, the matches will only be played on weekends.

League Day 1: 8 January (Saturday) - Group A&B

League Day 2: 9 January (Sunday)- Group B&C

League Day 3: 15 January (Saturday) - Group A&C

League Day 4: 16 January (Sunday) - Group A&B

League Day 5: 22 January (Saturday) - Group B&C

League Day 6: 23 January (Sunday) - Group A&C

All teams should benefit from the format, as they can analyze their gameplay and that of their opponents during the weekdays. The top 12 sides at the end of three-week-long League Stages will qualify for the Grand Finals, scheduled for 30 January.

Teams moving into the Grand Finals will be awarded headstart points depending on their League Stage rankings.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter groups

Group A

Orangutan Team Chaos TSM Nigma Galaxy Assassin Army Zero Degree

Group B

Aura Gaming KM Brotherhood Chemin Esports GodLike Esports PVS Gaming Surya Bhai GMNG

Group C

Total Gaming Desi Gamers Team Insane Revenant Esports Team Tycoons Phantom Troupe

Prize pool distribution of the Free Fire Pro League

Total prize pool - ₹35,00,000

1st Place (Champion) - ₹15,00,000

2nd Place (1st Runners-up) - ₹7,50,000

3rd Place - ₹3,50,000

4th Place - ₹2,50,000

5th Place - ₹2,00,000

6th Place - ₹1,20,000

7th Place - ₹1,00,000

8th Place- ₹80,000

9th Place- ₹60,000

10th Place- ₹40,000

11th Place- ₹30,000

12th Place - ₹20,000

The FFPL Winter finalists will advance to the FFIC 2022 Spring. The tournament will be live-streamed on Free Fire Esports India YouTube channel and Facebook page from 6.00 pm IST.

