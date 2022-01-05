Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter: Groups, format, schedule, prize pool distribution, and more

The League Stage of the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Winter will begin on 8 January. The open-for-all Online Qualifiers, i.e., the FFC Mode, was held on 24 December from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm IST.
The top six teams from the FFC Mode have qualified for the League Stages, where they will be pitted against the 12 finalists of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall.
Format of the tournament
Each of the top 18 teams (six qualified and 12 invited) are divided into three groups of six sides, and they will compete over six days in best-of-six games. Beginning on Sunday, 8 January, the matches will only be played on weekends.
- League Day 1: 8 January (Saturday) - Group A&B
- League Day 2: 9 January (Sunday)- Group B&C
- League Day 3: 15 January (Saturday) - Group A&C
- League Day 4: 16 January (Sunday) - Group A&B
- League Day 5: 22 January (Saturday) - Group B&C
- League Day 6: 23 January (Sunday) - Group A&C
All teams should benefit from the format, as they can analyze their gameplay and that of their opponents during the weekdays. The top 12 sides at the end of three-week-long League Stages will qualify for the Grand Finals, scheduled for 30 January.
Teams moving into the Grand Finals will be awarded headstart points depending on their League Stage rankings.
Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter groups
Group A
- Orangutan
- Team Chaos
- TSM
- Nigma Galaxy
- Assassin Army
- Zero Degree
Group B
- Aura Gaming
- KM Brotherhood
- Chemin Esports
- GodLike Esports
- PVS Gaming
- Surya Bhai GMNG
Group C
- Total Gaming
- Desi Gamers
- Team Insane
- Revenant Esports
- Team Tycoons
- Phantom Troupe
Prize pool distribution of the Free Fire Pro League
- Total prize pool - ₹35,00,000
- 1st Place (Champion) - ₹15,00,000
- 2nd Place (1st Runners-up) - ₹7,50,000
- 3rd Place - ₹3,50,000
- 4th Place - ₹2,50,000
- 5th Place - ₹2,00,000
- 6th Place - ₹1,20,000
- 7th Place - ₹1,00,000
- 8th Place- ₹80,000
- 9th Place- ₹60,000
- 10th Place- ₹40,000
- 11th Place- ₹30,000
- 12th Place - ₹20,000
The FFPL Winter finalists will advance to the FFIC 2022 Spring. The tournament will be live-streamed on Free Fire Esports India YouTube channel and Facebook page from 6.00 pm IST.