Free Fire Pro Series day 1: Overall standings, top 4 players, and more

The first matchday of the Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series has concluded. 4 Unknown leads the overall points table with 29 kills and 110 points, followed by Blind Esports with 23 kills and 98 points.

Fan-favorite Total Gaming had a below-par day and is in 19th place. However, this is a long league, and teams can always make up for initial lapses.

Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series match standings

Free Fire Pro Series day 1 overall standings (Image via Qualcomm snapdragon)

The first match played in Bermuda was won by Chemin Esports with eight frags. However, Blind Esports topped the points table with 11 frags. Blind Ginotra was the MVP with eight frags.

Team rank 10-20 overall standings after Free Fire Pro Series day 1 (Image via Qualcomm snapdragon)

4 Unknown won the second match of the day with 11 kills, where Anand was the MVP with five frags. Team Chaos secured second place with seven frags.

LVL Iconic claimed the third match with eight frags. Head Hunters played aggressively to claim 12 frags, while Team D Esports secured third place with nine frags. Head Hunters' Aaasim won the MVP award of the day with five frags.

Blind Esports played cautiously to win the fourth match with five frags. 4 Unknown topped the match table with 11 kills. 4 Unknown's RadheTkr was the MVP of the match with seven frags.

Ankush Free Fire Esports won the fifth match with 13 kills followed by Blind Esports with seven kills. TSM FTX secured third place with five frags.

The sixth and final match of the day played on the desert map was won by Evil Army with 10 frags. Desi Gamers, who acquired Survivor 4 AM, topped the match table with 12 frags. EA Bheem was the MVP of the match with seven frags.

Top 4 players from Free Fire Pro Series day 1

Pro Squad Player (top performers) of the day

The top four players of Free Fire Pro Series day 1 were:

1) 4Un-RadheTkr - 4 Unknown

2) BLD-Ginotra - Blind Esports

3) 4Un-Anand - 4 Unknown

4) EA-Bheem - Evil Army

