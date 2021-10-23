Free Fire Pro Series Grand Finals day 1: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The Grand Final of the Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series has commenced today. Twelve of the best teams from across the country will square off for two days in this showdown.

At the end of Day 1, TSG Army leads the overall points table with 43 frags and 156 points. They have surprised everyone with their consistent gameplay. Team D Esports focused on placement points and are currently in second place with 114 points, while in-form team Blind is third with 110 points. Fan-favorite Total Gaming Esports and Team Elite are in fourth and sixth place, respectively.

Free Fire Pro Series finals day 1 match standings

Top 6 teams standings from Free Fire Pro Series Finals day 1 (Image via Qualcomm Snapdragon)

The first match played on the classic game of Bermuda was won by TSG Army with a whopping 16 kills. LVL Iconic secured second place with two kills while Team D Esports took third place.

Desi Gamers claimed the second match played on Kalahari with six kills. However, 4 Unknown topped the points table with 13 kills.

4 Unknown secured 8th place on Free Fire Pro Series Finals (Image via Qualcomm Snapdragon)

Total Gaming Esports won the third match of the day with nine frags. Mafia was named MVP for his five frags. Blind secured second place with seven frags.

LVL Iconic claimed the fourth match once again played on the desert map of Kalahari with kills. Blind showed great gameplay to claim second place with kills.

Team Elite emerged victorious in the fifth match of the day with 14 kills. Iconic was the MVP of the game for 2799 damage and four frags. Next came TSG Army, who took eight frags, followed by Head Hunters.

Team D Esports won the sixth and final match of the day with six frags. Team Elite was eliminated a little early but managed to grab seven kill points in the game.

TSG SASUKE leads kill leaderboard after Free Fire Pro Series Finals day 1 (Image via Qualcomm Snapdragon)

Pro squad of the day

1. Blind Ginotra

2. Total Gaming Mafia

3. 4 Unknown Radhe Thakur

4. Team Elite Iconic

Top 5 players from Free Fire Pro Series Finals day 1

1. TSG Sasuke- 14 kills

2. TSG Ojasvi- 14 kills

3. TSG Legend- 11 kills

4. TE Killer- 10 kills

Also Read

5. TG Mafia- 9 kills

With six matches left to play to determine the winner, the other teams must catch up to TSG Army, leading by a healthy margin. Tune in at 4.30 PM IST on the Snapdragon Conquest Youtube channel to cheer on your favorite team and win some diamonds as rewards.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar