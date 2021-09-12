Free Fire Pro Series India Group Stage Day 3: Overall standings, top 4 players, and more

The first week of Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series Group Stage ended on Sunday. A stellar performance by Blind Esports has them leading the points table with 53 kills and 239 points on Day 3 of the esports tournament.

They are closely followed by Team Elite, who came in second with 213 points. 4 Unknown, who slipped to fifth place on day 2, made a comeback and are now at third place with 199 points. TSM-FTX takes the 10th spot, while Total Gaming takes the 13th.

Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series Day 3

Free Fire Pro Series Group stage overall standings after day 3 (Image via Qualcomm snapdragon)

Team Elite won the first match of the day with 12 eliminations. Killer took six frags in to be named MVP. Blind Esports' Abhay played well to lift his team into second place with four kills.

Total gaming Esports finishes at 13th place after day 3 (Image via Qualcomm snapdragon)

The second match was played between Group A and C on the desert map of Kalahari. It went down to 4v4 between LVL Iconic and Evil Army, but the golden nade from EA's Bhim wiped out the entire team of LVL Iconic. Bhim was also the MVP for the match with 5 frags.

The third match played between Group A and D was claimed by AFF Esports with eight frags. They defeated Team D Esports in the final battle.

Group B and C battled it out in the fourth match, again played on Kalahari. TSG came out on top with seven frags where Vihaan was named the MVP with three frags. Blind Esports ensured second in the match while Team Elite secured third place. The Booyah was TSG's first in the tournament.

Blood Bashers won the fifth match of the day with nine frags, while the final and sixth match was claimed by 4 Unknown with four frags.

Pro Squad Player: Free Fire Pro Series Day 3

1) Insane Aryan - Blood Bashers

2) Radhe Thakur - 4 Unknown

3) Bheem - Evil Army

4) Fabindro - TSM

Top 5 Players from Free Fire Pro Series day 3

1) BBS Insane Aryan - 9 kills

2) AFF Pavan - 7 kills

3) PVS EcoEco - 7 kills

4) EA Bheem - 7 kills

5) TE Iconic - 6 kills

The People's Choice Superstar of the Day was Team Elite's Killer, receiving 79 per cent of the votes.

Free Fire Pro Series India will run till October 8.

Edited by R. Elahi