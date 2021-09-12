Free Fire Pro Series India Group Stage Day 2: Overall standings, top 4 players, and more

The second day of the Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series League Stage concluded on Saturday, with Blind Esports climbing to the number 1 spot, achieving 41 kills and 178 points in the overall standings.

Team D Esports also climbed one spot and secured second place with 144 points. Team Elite made a stunning comeback to take third place with 142 points. 4 Unknown slipped to fifth place with 135 points while fan-favorite Total Gaming is still languishing in the bottom half of the table at 16th place.

Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series Day 2 overall standings

Free Fire Pro Series group stage overall standings after day 2 (Image via Qualcomm snapdragon)

LVL Iconic won the first match played in Bermuda with eight frags. Total Gaming played passively to secure second place with two frags. Team LVL Iconic's Ronninegi was the MVP of the match with four kills.

Bottom half of Free Fire Pro Series table after day 2 (Image via Qualcomm snapdragon)

Team D Esports won the second match of the day, conquering the desert map of Kalahari with 10 kills. D Esports' Roshan was the MVP with five frags. Team Elite secured second place with five eliminations.

Team Elite claimed the third match with 11 frags. Godlike played aggressively to claim 12 frags, while TSG secured third place with six frags. Team Elite's Iconic won the MVP award with six frags.

Blind Esports won the fourth match, again played on the desert map, with 12 frags where Ginotra was the MVP with six frags. Head Hunters came second while Chemin Esports took third place.

UG Empire, with the brilliance of its player Golden, won the fifth match of the day with seven kills, followed by TSG with nine. Golden was also the MVP for his 1405 damage and four frags.

The sixth and final match of the day was played between Groups A and D. Head Hunters won the match with 14 frags. It was a 3v4 situation between them and TSM FTX, who were trying to enter into the circle. Viper was named MVP for his 4352 damage and three frags.

Pro Squad Player: Free Fire Pro Series Day 2

The top four players of Free Fire Pro Series day 2 were:

1) Iconic - Team Elite

2) Roshan - Team D Esports

3) Raja - Head Hunters

4) Mr. Jay YT - TSM

Team Elite's Iconic was also the People's Choice Superstar of the Day, receiving 66 per cent of votes.

Also Read

The Free Fire Pro Series will continue with its League Stage matches on Sunday. The competition will run until October 8, so there's a lot of action for fans to follow.

Edited by R. Elahi