Free Fire Pro Series League Stage week 2 day 1: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series Week 2 day 1 wrapped up today. Chemin Esports, with its consistent performance, leads the day's points table with 94 points. Blind Esports accumulated the second-most points with 82 points, followed by Evil Army and 4 Unknown with 69 points.

Free Fire Pro Series match standings

Overall standings after Free Fire Pro Series week 2 day 1 (Image via Snapdragon)

The first match was played on the classic map of Bermuda. Blind Esports started their day with a bang as they took the Booyah with a whopping 20 kills. Blind captain Nivesh set a record for highest frag in a match as he alone took 11 frags. He was also the MVP for the game.

Team Mayhem sit at 24th place after Free Fire Pro Series week 2 day 1 (Image via Snapdragon)

Chemin Esports won the second game played on Kalahari with nine kills, with Ashustar grabbing five frags and being named MVP. LVL Iconic finished second with eight frags.

In the third match, played between Groups C and D, Head Hunters won with just three kills. The odds were stacked against HH Raja, but he stood his ground and eliminated Desi Gamers at the second spot.

The fourth match went to TSM with 12 kills, while Mr. Jay had five kills. With 14 frags, Evil Army finished in second place, while Unknown ranked third.

The fifth match of the day was won by Team D Esports with eight frags, while the final game was again won by Head Hunters with five frags.

Pro squad player of the day:-

1) Blind Nivesh- 12 kills

2) Chemin Esports Koushik7- 10 kills

3) Evil Army Bheem- 7 kills

Blind Esports remained on top of the overall points table with 76 kills and 321 points. 4Unknown has moved up one spot to the second with 62 kills and 268 points. Team D Esports had a perfect day. They accumulated 63 points and are third, while Team Elite fell to fourth place with 257 points. With 192 points, Total Gaming Esports remains in 13th place.

Top 5 players from Free Fire Pro Series week 2 day 1:-

1) Blind Nivesh- 12 kills

2) CES Koushik7- 10 kills

3) EA Bheem- 10 kills

Also Read

4) 4UN Anand- 7 kills

5) CES Ashustar- 7 kills

Edited by Yasho Amonkar