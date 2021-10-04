Free Fire Pro Series League Stage Week 3 Day 1 overall standings

The third and final week of the Free Fire Pro Series started today. Even though Blind Esports didn't have a great day, they are still in first place with 575 points. 4 Unknown also retained second place with 499 points. Team Elite displaced Head Hunters in fourth place while LVL Iconic climbed to sixth place. Fan-favourite Total Gaming rose five spots to finish in 10th place. The top six teams at the end of the league stages will qualify for the grand finals.

Free Fire Pro Series Week 3 Day 1: Match and overall standings

Fan Favourite total Gaming secured 10th place after Free Fire Pro Series day 7 (Image via Snapdragon)

It was a tri battle at the end of the first match of the day, which was won by Godlike with 11 frags. They eliminated AFF Esports and Nemesis in the final circle to claim the booyah. Godlike Knzxman took the most, six frags in the match.

Overall standings of Free Fire Pro Series after league day 9 (Image via Snapdragon)

PVS Gaming won booyah in the second match of the day played on Kalahari with nine frags. Nobita was MVP for his five frags. LVL Iconic came second with six while Team Chaos secured third place.

4Unknown was the winner of the third match with a whopping 13 kills. It was excellent gameplay by MVP Radhetkr, who took four kills in the game. Nemesis secured second while Enigma came in third.

Desi Gamers won the fourth match with 11 kills, and Insane was named MVP with four frags. TSG secured second while AFF Esports came in third place.

Team Chaos took the booyah in the fifth match of the day with six frags. It was Arion who eliminated Team Elite in the final circle to help his team win. He was awarded the MVP of the match for his five kills.

In the sixth and final game of the day, fan-favourite Total Gaming came out on top with seven kills. Team Elite managed to secure a second-place finish with ten kills.

It is the second last day of the Free Fire Pro Series league stages tomorrow, and the bottom six teams need to do their best to move into the top 18; otherwise, they will be eliminated.

