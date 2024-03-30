Free Fire Ramadan Royale event leaked: Start date, rewards, and more details

Popular data miner @pureleaks_ofc recently posted on his social media about the upcoming Free Fire Ramadan Royale. The new event is set to commence in the coming days and will feature several themed rewards that will allow players to have a more visually appealing experience. According to the leaks, it will be made available for the users on the India and Bangladesh servers of the game.

Interested gamers can start saving up the diamonds and wait for the event’s commencement to get the various items. All other details about the Free Fire Ramadan Royale event are provided in the section below.

Free Fire Ramadan Royale event leaked

As per the leaks posted by @pureleaks_ofc on his Instagram handle, the Free Fire Ramadan Royale event will star inside the game on April 6, 2024. The event's major would be the Huge Feast emote, Camel Bundle, Katana – Glistening Daystar, and Stardust Checker (Mask).

Besides these, the Ramadan Royale will also offer the players several other Free Fire rewards like skins, costume components, and more. To get all of these items, individuals will have to spend diamonds.

The leaked video showcases that every spin in the upcoming Free Fire event will require 20 diamonds. On the other hand, a set of 10+1 spins will cost 200 diamonds. With the themed items looking gorgeous, spending the currency will be worth it for those who are interested in the items.

Since these are all leaks and the Free Fire Ramadan Royale is yet to be confirmed by Garena, players must take the specifics about this event with a pinch of salt. Nonetheless, @pureleaks_ofc has a track record of accurate leaks, so gamers can expect most of the information to be true. However, there might be tweaks that the developers make before the official arrival of the event.

New Wall Royale event in the game

The Wall Royale will run until April 12, 2024 (Image via Garena)

The Wall Royale was recently added to the game on March 30, 2024. It brings with it a range of exclusive Gloo Wall skins that players can acquire. Acquiring the skins will enable users to customize the visual appearance of the particular utility item.

Like the Free Fire Ramadan Royale, the Wall Royale will have players spend diamonds to make spins. However, the cost is comparatively lower, with each spin costing nine diamonds, and 10+1 spins being priced at 90 diamonds.

