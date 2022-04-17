Free Fire redeem code for today (17 April 2022): How to get free diamonds and characters

The cosmetics in Free Fire are precious to players who strive to get as many items as possible to outdo their friends. Since the developers are constantly adding more items like surfboards, backpacks, weapons and vehicles skins, and outfits, the list of cosmetics is never-ending.

New ones are available in the shop or during special events that require the use of diamonds. While many gamers spend thousands of diamonds daily to get these items, this is not realistic for all users. They wait for free alternatives like diamonds and redeem codes to fulfill their desires.

Unlike events, the latter does not require much effort and is generally preferred by the fans.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Players from the country should abstain from playing in the battle royale title. Instead, they could consider playing Free Fire MAX, which is not on the list of banned games.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (17 April)

Developers have provided diamonds as part of redeem codes (Image via Free Fire)

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

RRF6WMKMDPJV

G3MKNDD24G9D

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Other miscellaneous

MCPTTZXZZC5R

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF10617KGUF9

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF9M2GF14CBF

FF9MJ31CXKRG

WJ7AGANR8ASK

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

YXY3EGTLHGJX

B6IYCTNH4PV3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

Note: The redeem codes given above may not work owing to expiry and server restrictions.

Steps to get rewards

Gamers can easily get the rewards using redeem codes if they follow the procedure outlined below:

Step 1: Since users with guest accounts are ineligible for the rewards, players must make sure their ID is linked to one of the platforms from the settings. They may skip to the second step if they are not among them.

Step 2: After that, open one of the web browsers and go to Free Fire's Rewards Redemption Site. Additionally, they may click on this link, which will take them straight to the specified webpage.

Step 3: Gamers will be presented with several sign-in options to access their accounts.

Enter 12/16 characters of the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once users have signed in, they may enter 12/16 characters of the redeem code in the specified space and then click on the confirm button to complete the process. They can click ok when a message box appears.

Step 5: The rewards are credited to the player's account, which they may obtain through the mailbox, which can be reached by clicking on the mail symbol in the upper right corner.

Errors

One of the errors (Image via Garena)

Players can face errors due to multiple reasons, including expired redeem codes and server restrictions. In both cases, the pop-up will notify the users about the cause. Moreover, they cannot solve them, and the only alternative available to them is to wait for Garena to release new codes for their server.

Edited by Srijan Sen