Free Fire redeem code for today (25 May): How to get free pet, emotes, and gun skins today

Free Fire redeem codes hold the potential to reward gamers with almost any item within the battle royale title. Consequently, allow players to acquire premium items that they would not otherwise be able to obtain without spending diamonds.

Garena releases these codes from time to time and usually through their social media handles and during official tournaments.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, players from India should avoid playing Free Fire. They may continue to use their account in the MAX version, which is not suspended.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (25 May 2022): Get free pets, emotes, and gun skins

Pet Choice Box, a reward from one of the codes (Image via Free Fire)

Pets

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

Emotes

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

Gun skins

FF10HXQBBH2J

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

YXY3EGTLHGJX

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FFICJGW9NKYT

Note: These redeem codes may not work due to server restrictions or expiration.

Guide to using Free Fire redeem codes

Players may follow the detailed instructions outlined in the following sections to claim the rewards quickly:

Step 1: If readers are still using a guest account, they are advised first to access the settings within the game and bind their account. Upon doing so, they will receive additional rewards within the game and also become eligible to use the codes.

Players will have to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, gamers can click on this link to go to the official Rewards Redemption Site. Once on the webpage, they will be asked to sign in to their account through one of the several available options.

Enter the code for the region (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals can next paste one of the redeem codes into the text field.

It is essential to note that redeem codes are generally 12 or 16 characters long and will only include alphabets and numbers. Moreover, codes are usually restricted to a particular server and cannot be used globally.

Step 4: Players can click the 'Confirm' button, and a message will appear informing them of the redemption status.

Step 5: After a successful redemption, gamers can access the in-game mail and claim the rewards.

Gamers should remember that once the code has expired, they will have to wait for the developers to provide a new code for their server.

