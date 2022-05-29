Free Fire redeem codes for 29 May 2022: How to get free emotes and vouchers today

Free Fire receives many new cosmetic items regularly, typically introduced in events, luck royales, and other activities. The majority of the game’s community is eager to collect all such things, despite the items having no effect on gameplay and just improving the overall visual aesthetics.

Unfortunately, most of the game’s exclusive content costs diamonds, which many players cannot afford to spend real money on, prompting them to look for free alternatives. Redeem codes are one of the most popular solutions for individuals since they are simple to use and frequently made accessible.

The following section provides some codes that players may utilize to receive free rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes to get emotes and vouchers (29 May)

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Vouchers

HAYATOAVU76V

TFF9VNU6UD9J

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

R9UVPEYJOXZX

PACJJTUA29UU

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFPLUED93XRT

FFBCLQ6S7W25

Disclaimer: Due to expiration and server constraints, these Free Fire redeem codes may not work for some users.

How to use the redeem codes released for Free Fire

Step 1: Users should start by opening a web browser and searching for ‘Rewards Redemption Site.’ This is the official website developers have established to use the redeem codes.

Step 2: After reaching this particular website, gamers will be asked to sign in through the platform linked to their in-game accounts. The options accessible to them are Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Huawei ID, and Apple ID.

These are the different sign in options present on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Guest accounts do not function to redeem the codes, and if individuals have such accounts in the game, they must link them to one of the platforms.

Step 3: Following that, players must input the redeem code into the text area that appears on their devices.

Paste the redeem code and click on the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, they may press the ‘Confirm’ button on their screen to finish the procedure. A dialogue box will shortly be displayed, indicating whether or not the redemption was successful.

Step 5: Later, users can claim the rewards from the in-game mail section.

It should be mentioned that if any server restrictions or expiry errors appear, gamers will have no choice but to wait for new codes.

Note: Indian players must refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire on their devices as there is a government-imposed ban on the game. Instead, they can play the MAX version, which wasn’t suspended in the country.

