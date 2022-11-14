Free Fire redeem codes today (14 November 2022): Latest FF codes to get free emotes and room cards

The Free Fire community is always on the lookout for new ways to acquire free rewards to expand their in-game collection. This is mainly due to the fact that most players cannot afford to spend money on diamonds, the premium currency used to obtain exclusive items and cosmetics in the game.

One of the best solutions for such users is to make use of the redeem codes that the developers make available frequently. These codes do not require much effort to claim, and individuals can do so on the game's official Rewards Redemption Site.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free emotes and room cards (14 November 2022)

The following redeem codes offer free emotes and room cards in Free Fire:

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The redeem codes listed above may not work for all users due to server restrictions or expiry.

How to get free rewards using Free Fire redeem codes

Here are the steps to claim redeem codes and get free rewards in the battle royale title:

Step 1: You can begin by going to the Rewards Redemption Site using a web browser of your choice.

Visit the Rewards Redemption Site and log in using one of the six options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You can log in to the Rewards Redemption Site using the platform associated with your Free Fire ID. The log in options present on the website include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

If you have a guest account, you will be required to connect your account to one of the platforms mentioned above before you can claim redeem codes. You can connect your account from the in-game settings.

Enter the redeem code in the text box and hit the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After you have logged in, a text box will appear. Enter the code in the text box without making any errors.

Step 4: You can hit the 'Confirm' button to complete the process. A pop-up box will appear, informing you about the redemption status.

If the redemption is successful, the rewards can be claimed from the mail section of the game. In most cases, Garena sends the items immediately. However, they may take up to 24 hours to arrive.

Disclaimer: Due to the ban on Free Fire in India, players from the country are advised not to play or download the game. The government did not include the MAX version of the battle royale game in the list of suspended applications, so players can continue enjoying it.

Poll : 0 votes