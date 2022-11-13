AS Mobile’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more in November 2022

Nguyễn Hữu Sang, generally recognized as AS Mobile, is probably the most popular Free Fire YouTuber from Vietnam. He is also the co-founder of Heavy, a well-known esports organization that has won tournaments such as "Arena of Survival 2020 Winter."

AS Mobile's primary YouTube channel currently has 5.5 million subscribers and over 2.12 billion views. He additionally has a significant following on other platforms, such as Facebook, where his two pages have 699 thousand and 458 thousand followers, respectively.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players belonging to the nation must not play the game on their devices. AS Mobile's statistics and images used below are from FF MAX, which was not suspended.

AS Mobile's Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

AS Mobile's Free Fire ID is 54889015, and his IGN inside the game is "HEV_ASMobile." He is currently ranked Heroic in the ongoing BR-Ranked Season, while his rank in Clash Squad is Platinum IV.

The stats maintained by the YouTuber in the battle royale title are listed below:

BR Career

AS Mobile's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

AS Mobile has played 3493 solo games in Free Fire and has come out on top on 476 occasions, converting to a win rate of 13.62%. He has 11796 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.91.

Within the duo matches, he has made 2077 appearances and has remained unbeaten in 426, leading to a win percentage of 20.51%. There are 7467 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 4.52.

The content creator has also participated in 11458 squad games and has 3115 Booyahs, retaining a win ratio of 27.18%. With 33365 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.00.

BR Ranked

AS Mobile's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current BR-Ranked Season of Free Fire, AS Mobile has played 14 solo games and has two victories, translating to a win percentage of 14.28%. He has accumulated 45 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.75.

The player has also featured in three duo matches but has failed to win. At a K/D ratio of 1.67, he has five kills.

Finally, AS Mobile has engaged in 73 squad games, and his team has secured wins in 17 of them, resulting in a win rate of 23.28%. He has garnered 218 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.89.

Note: AS Mobile's Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article (November 13, 2022). That will change as he continues to play more matches.

AS Mobile's YouTube income

AS Mobile's earnings from his main YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

The Social Blade website mentions AS Mobile's monthly YouTube income is between $1.6K and $25.8K. It also states his projected yearly earnings in the range of $19.4K and $309.7K.

YouTube channel

Over the years, AS Mobile has been actively uploading content on YouTube, and as a result, he has amassed a sizable following. His channel has over 3200 uploads, the most-watched of which is a video from June 2019 with more than 11.5 million views.

As per Social Blade, the content creator has managed to gain 6.451 million views within the period of the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count hasn't changed and has remained constant.

AS Mobile also has a few more channels, including "AS Mobile Streamer," "AS Mobile Vlog," and "AS Mobile Gamer," which have 1.07 million, 1.48 million, and 532 thousand subscribers, respectively.

