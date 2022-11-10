LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more in November 2022

Yogi Pramana Putra, known as LetDa Hyper, is an Indonesian content creator who uploads videos based on and related to Free Fire. Thanks to the engaging content he has published on YouTube, the personality has achieved immense popularity in recent years and has positioned himself as a renowned figure in the game's community.

As of this moment, he has a humongous subscriber count of 9.39 million, along with more than 835 million views in total on YouTube. LetDa Hyper also has 2.5 million Facebook followers and 4.8 million Instagram followers. Here is everything players need to know about him.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian players are advised to stay away from the game. LetDa Hyper’s stats and images used below are from FF MAX, which wasn’t suspended in the nation.

LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID, level, rank, guild, and other details

LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID is 87980657, and his ID level is 81. His IGN in the game is “ETER LetDa,” and he is the leader of the Eternal guild, whose Guild ID is 61939036.

The prominent content creator currently ranks Heroic and Gold I in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. His statistics are as follows:

BR Career

LetDa Hyper's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

LetDa Hyper has played 539 solo games inside Free Fire and has 76 first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 14.10%. He has registered 1,444 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.12.

In the duo matches, the YouTuber has made 918 appearances and come out on top on 184 occasions, leading to a win percentage of 20.04%. In the process, he has acquired 2,450 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.34.

Yogi Pramana Putra has also appeared in 28,274 squad games and outclassed his enemies in 8,245, resulting in a win ratio of 29.16%. With 88,421 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.41.

BR Ranked

LetDa Hyper's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

LetDa Hyper has played 82 squad games and has nine wins in the current ranked season of Free Fire, holding a win rate of 10.97%. He has notched up 343 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 4.70.

CS Career

LetDa Hyper's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

In Clash Squad, LetDa Hyper has participated in 1,678 matches and won 1,093 games, translating to a win percentage of 65.14%. At a KDA of 2.02, he has 8,759 kills in this mode.

Note: LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing the article (November 10, 2022). They will change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

LetDa Hyper’s YouTube earnings

LetDa Hyper's YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports LetDa Hyper’s monthly YouTube earnings are between $365 and $5.8K. On the other hand, the content creator’s projected yearly earnings through the channel range from $4.4K to $70.1K.

YouTube channel

LetDa Hyper’s consistent posting of Free Fire content has enabled him to make a name on YouTube. His earliest upload on the platform is from October 2018, and he currently has 1,020 videos to his name. The most-watched among all uploads has 13 million views and dates back two and a half years.

In the last 30 days, LetDa Hyper has acquired 1.461 million views on his channel. However, his overall subscriber count hasn’t changed in the same timeframe.

