Nobru's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more in November 2022

Bruno Goes, otherwise known as Nobru in the Free Fire community, has established himself as one of the most prominent figures in relation to the battle royale title. He is a professional player for Fluxo, an esports organization he co-founded with Cerol, another well-known name in the game’s community.

Nobru also regularly uploads content to YouTube under the same name. His primary channel currently has 13.8 million subscribers and over 257 million views. He also has 13.6 million Instagram followers, exemplifying his worldwide popularity.

Disclaimer: Players from India must avoid playing Free Fire on their devices, as the game is prohibited in the country. The following statistics and images are from FF MAX, which was not among the suspended applications.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID, level, rank, guild, and stats

Nobru’s Free Fire ID is 228159683, and his level within the battle royale title is 76. As of this moment, he is a part of the FLUXOGAMING guild, whose Guild ID is 2022157533.

The professional esports athlete is placed in Diamond III in BR-Ranked Season 30, while his rank in CS-Ranked Season 15 is Platinum II. His stats are mentioned below:

BR Career

Nobru's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Nobru has played 5257 solo games and has racked up 805 victories, resulting in a win rate of 15.31%. He has notched up 21992 kills, maintaining a tremendous K/D ratio of 4.94.

Inside the duo mode, the content creator has participated in 2857 matches and has come out on top on 420 occasions, converting to a win ratio of 14.70%. With 9488 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 3.89.

Bruno has also engaged in 12076 squad games, with his team accruing 2505 Booyahs, leading to a win percentage of 20.74%. There are 30658 frags to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.20.

BR Ranked

Nobru's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Within the current season, Nobru has competed in 24 solo games and has five first-place finishes, securing a win ratio of 20.83%. At a K/D ratio of 6.84, he has 130 eliminations.

Meanwhile, the player has also featured in 25 duo matches and has bettered his foes in three, boasting a win rate of 12.00%. He has garnered 108 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.91.

Lastly, Nobru has played two squad games but has failed to win. He has one kill with no headshot at a K/D ratio of 0.50.

Note: Nobru’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing (November 9, 2022). They will change as he plays more matches.

Nobru’s YouTube earnings

Nobru's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Nobru’s monthly YouTube earnings range from $2.6K to $42.3K. Meanwhile, the content creator’s yearly income from his channel is estimated to be between $31.7K and $507K.

YouTube channel

Nobru began creating content on YouTube several years ago and has since achieved tremendous success. He currently uploads videos and short clips while also streaming the battle royale title on his channel. In addition, he frequently releases content related to GTA 5.

As of now, the content creator has 424 uploads, the most popular of which is titled “FIZ UM ESCONDE-ESCONDE DIFERENCIADO NO FREE FIRE!!” and has 8.7 million views.

Over the last 30 days, Nobru has gained 10.563 million views on his videos. However, his subscriber count has remained unchanged during the same period.

