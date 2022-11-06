BNL's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more in November 2022

Oussema Elloumi, generally known as BNL or OP BNL in the Free Fire community, is a well-known content creator from Tunisia. The majority of people know him for his gameplay-based videos in which he demonstrates excellent skills and aim.

His fan base has consistently grown over the past few years and he has amassed massive numbers. As of this moment, BNL holds a subscriber count of more than 7.9 million, while also having over 568 million views. He also has 922 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

Note: Free Fire is prohibited in India, so players should refrain from accessing it on their mobile devices. The statistics and images used below were taken from FF MAX, which wasn’t banned.

BNL’s Free Fire ID, level, rank, and stats

BNL’s Free Fire ID is 297929835 and his ID level in the game is 82. He is ranked Diamond III in the Battle Royale game mode, while his rank in Clash Squad is Bronze I.

The stats maintained by the YouTuber in the game are listed below:

BR Career

BNL's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

BNL has played 1314 games within Free Fire and ended up winning 84 of them, having a win rate of 6.39%. He has garnered 2634 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.14.

Within duo matches, the player has bettered his foes in 84 of 792 appearances, converting to a win percentage of 10.60%. There are 1452 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.05.

Oussema has also competed in 31422 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 4494 of them, leading to a win ratio of 14.30%. He has bagged 107057 kills in the process, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.98.

BR Ranked

BNL's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Inside the current ranked season of Free Fire, BNL has not played any solo or duo matches.

The content creator has participated in 37 squad games and has come out on top on eight occasions, holding a win rate of 21.62%. He has 169 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 5.83.

CS Career

BNL's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

BNL has played 1565 matches in the Clash Squad mode and has 1068 victories, translating to a win rate of 68.24%. He has 12105 eliminations, upholding a KDA of 2.48.

Note: BNL’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing the article (6 November 2022). They will change as he continues to engage in more matches in the battle royale title.

BNL’s YouTube earnings

Here are the details about BNL's YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade mentions BNL’s monthly earnings from YouTube are between $731 and $11.7K. Meanwhile, the content creator’s yearly income from the same lies in the range of $8.8K and $140.3K.

YouTube channel

BNL has risen to prominence in recent years due to his regular posting of Free Fire content. His YouTube channel currently has 448 uploads, the most-watched of which has received a total of 13 million views.

As per Social Blade, BNL has managed to gain 20 thousand subscribers within the last 30 days. The content creator’s view count has also increased by 2.924 million inside the same timeframe.

Oussema also owns a second channel named BNL TV, where he uploads content related to several other games. He has over 526 thousand subscribers and 10 million views on the said channel.

