Laka Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Laka Gaming is a well-known Nepali YouTuber who creates videos about popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire.

The content creator has more than 4.43 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel, with his videos boasting 612 million views. He also has 152k followers on Facebook and 142k followers on Instagram.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players should avoid playing it on their devices. The statistics and images in this article were taken from FF MAX, which is not on the list of prohibited apps.

Laka Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Laka Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 225253933, and his IGN is LAKA★GAMER. He is a part of the famous Tonde★Gamer guild, whose ID number is 1001459224.

Laka Gaming is ranked Heroic and Platinum III in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. His in-game stats are as follows:

BR Career

Laka Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Laka Gaming has played 1646 solo matches in Garena Free Fire, winning 268 and recording a win rate of 16.28%. He has bagged 4510 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 3.27.

The YouTuber has also won 471 of the 2375 duo matches he has played, resulting in a win rate of 19.83%. With 6808 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.58.

Laka Gaming has participated in 10312 squad matches and has secured 2170 victories, translating to a win rate of 21.04%. He has racked up 27269 kills in the mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.35.

BR Ranked

Laka Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Laka Gaming has featured in 25 duo matches in the ongoing ranked season of Free Fire and has two victories to his name, making his win rate 8.00%. He has accumulated 102 kills and has a K/D ratio of 4.43.

The content creator has also competed in 28 squad games, and his team has secured five wins, translating to a win rate of 17.85%. With a K/D ratio of 4.74, he has 109 frags in the mode.

Note: Laka Gaming’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article (26 October 2022). They will change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

Laka Gaming’s YouTube earnings

Laka Gaming's earnings from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Laka Gaming’s monthly YouTube earnings are between $8.5k and $136.4k. Meanwhile, his yearly income ranges from $102.3k to $1.6 million.

YouTube channel

Laka Gaming has been operating his channel for several years and has found great success. His oldest video is from January 2019, and there are presently more than 1480 uploads to his name. Of all the total uploads, the most-watched one is a YouTube Short with 14 million views.

As per Social Blade, Laka Gaming has acquired 210 thousand subscribers in the previous 30 days. His subscriber count has also increased by 34.103 million in the same period.

He has been running two other channels – laka’s live and Belin Katel. The former has 1.05 million subscribers, while the latter features 68.9 thousand subscribers.

